Home / Finance / News / NRI deposits rise nearly 10% in FY25 to $16.16 bn, RBI data shows

NRI deposits rise nearly 10% in FY25 to $16.16 bn, RBI data shows

NRI deposits in Indian banks grew 9.9% in FY25 with FCNR(B), NRE and NRO deposits all rising; total outstanding touched $164.7 billion by March-end, RBI data showed

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

The Indian diaspora put 9.9 per cent more money into non-resident Indian (NRI) accounts in banks during the 12 months of the financial year 2024–25 (FY25) compared to a year ago in FY24.
 
NRI inflows in deposits grew by $16.16 billion between April 2024 and March 2025, against $14.70 billion in April 2023–March 2024 (FY24), according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
The total outstanding NRI deposits reached $164.7 billion at the end of March 2025, up from $151.9 billion at the end of March 2024. Sequentially, outstanding deposits rose from $160.33 billion in February 2025.
 
NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits, and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.
 
 
During April 2024 to March 2025, the maximum inflows came into FCNR (Bank), or FCNR(B) deposits.

According to RBI data, about $7.1 billion flowed into FCNR (Bank) accounts during FY25, compared to $6.3 billion in the corresponding period a year ago. The outstanding amount in FCNR(B) accounts stood at $32.8 billion at the end of March 2025.
 
An FCNR(B) account lets customers maintain a fixed deposit in India in freely convertible foreign currencies for a tenure ranging from one to five years. Since the account is maintained in foreign currency, it secures funds against currency fluctuations during the tenure of the deposit.
 
Meanwhile, NRE deposits saw an inflow of $4.7 billion during this period (FY25), compared to $4.2 billion in the corresponding period a year ago (FY24). Outstanding NRE deposits stood at $100.7 billion in March 2025.
 
NRO deposits also saw inflows worth $4.4 billion during the period under review, compared to $4.2 billion during the same period a year ago.
 
The total outstanding amount in NRO deposits was $31.1 billion in March 2025. An NRO account is a rupee-denominated bank account for NRIs.

Topics : NRI investments NRI deposit FCNR redemptions Indian Banks

First Published: May 22 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

