Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 06:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Non-bank sources served 45% of commercial sector's funding in Apr-Oct FY26

Non-bank sources served 45% of commercial sector's funding in Apr-Oct FY26

Corporate bond issuances surge as non-bank channels match banks in FY26

Non-bank sources served 45% of commercial sector’s funding in Apr-Oct FY26
premium

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Non-bank sources now nearly equal banks in financing the commercial sector, with the funding gap closing rapidly.
 
Almost 45 per cent of total resources raised by the sector came from non-bank sources from April to October FY26, with corporate bond issuances surpassing equity issuances. Bonds, equity issuances, and credit by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) were the largest contributors among non-bank funding channels.
 
Corporate bond issuances until October FY26 exceeded the entire issuance in FY25. That year, non-bank sources accounted for nearly 49 per cent of total resources mobilised by the commercial sector. The rise in non-bank funding was driven by
Topics : Finance News Non-Banking Finance Companies finance sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon