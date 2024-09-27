Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / NPCI inks deal to develop digital payments system for Trinidad and Tobago

NPCI inks deal to develop digital payments system for Trinidad and Tobago

Earlier in the year, NIPL had agreed to develop digital payments systems for Peru and Namibia, using UPI as a blueprint

NPCI

The NPIL, carved out of the NPCI to promote the adoption of India's payment systems overseas. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The overseas arm of India's National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will build a digital payments system for Trinidad and Tobago, modelled after India's United Payments Interface (UPI), according to a statement on Friday.
 
The NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) said its deal with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Trinidad and Tobago is to build a payments platform for both person-to-person and person-to-merchant transactions.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NPCI, a quasi-regulator under the central bank, is a public non-profit organisation that oversees India's retail payment systems, including UPI, the country's most popular mode of digital payments.
 
 
Earlier in the year, NIPL had agreed to develop digital payments systems for Peru and Namibia, using UPI as a blueprint.
 
The NPIL, carved out of the NPCI to promote the adoption of India's payment systems overseas, is also in talks with African and South American countries to help them build payments systems, Reuters reported earlier this week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

UPI

NPCI eyes Africa, South America for digital payment push via UPI: CEO

UPI

NPCI considers easing UPI market share cap amid enforcement challenges

UPI

UPI users can now send Rs 5 lakh for some transactions: Check details

PremiumULI likely to move from Mint Road's hub to new entity

Unified Lending Interface likely to move from Mint Road's hub to new entity

CRED_FinTech_company_logo

Cred receives nod from BBPS to operate as a customer operating unit

Topics : NPCI Digital Payments National Payments Corporation of India UPI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon