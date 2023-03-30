close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NPCI interchange fee rule: Will your UPI-wallet payments not be free now?

The NPCI's decision to levy 1.1 per cent fees on the UPI-wallet payments has led to a lot of speculation on social media, people are worried this will make the transactions costlier. But is it true?

Raghav Aggarwal Business Standard New Delhi
paytm

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Payments Corporation of India recently announced that from April 1, a fee of up to 1.1 per cent will have to be paid on payments between digital wallets and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps. This fee will only apply to payments above Rs 2,000 made using prepaid payment instruments or PPIs, including gift cards.
The PPI issuer will have to pay 15 basis points as wallet-loading service charges to the account holder's bank.

How will payments work?
From next month, the users of UPI apps will be able to send money from their digital wallets to the merchant's bank account using a UPI QR code. Earlier, such transfers were possible only between the wallets of the same provider. For example, if you had money in your Paytm wallet, then earlier, you could transfer it to another Paytm wallet but not to a PhonePe wallet.

Now, these transactions have become "interoperable". But such transactions will attract an interchange fee of 1.1 per cent if the transaction amount is Rs 2000 or more. This fee will be paid by the payment operator to the NPCI.
This fee differs between sectors. It is 0.7 per cent for telecom, education, and utilities/post office sectors. For supermarkets, the fee is 0.9 per cent.

Also Read

UPI charges: Here is how interchange fees on wallet payments will work

UPI transactions touch a record Rs 11.17 trillion in September, shows data

Can India's UPI system go global?

UPI processes record 7.82 bn transactions in December, ends 2022 on a high

Account-to-account transfers on UPI fully free for customers, vendors: NPCI

Euro, dollar steady as bank fears subside, investors focus on inflation

Punjab National Bank board nod to raise Rs 12,000 cr in capital in FY24

Punjab National Bank to raise $1.5 bn through bonds in one or two tranches

Govt eyes IDBI financial bids by June, stake sale completion in FY24 itself

Account-to-account transfers on UPI fully free for customers, vendors: NPCI


A fee of 1 per cent will be levied for transactions related to insurance, government, mutual funds, and railways. The fees for fuel and agriculture-related transactions are 0.5 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.
What about UPI to UPI payments?

Payments from one UPI id to another UPI id will continue to be free like earlier. This money will be debited directly from your bank account and credited to the receiver's bank account, like earlier, without any fee.
Will you be required to pay an additional fee for wallet payments?

No, you will not have to pay an additional fee. Just after the NPCI's circular was released, it issued a statement that the interoperable charges would only apply to merchant transactions. The payment will have to be done only by the payment operators.
NPCI added that bank account-to-account payments make up around 99.9 per cent of total UPI transactions, and these will remain free for customers and merchants.
Topics : NPCI | UPI | digital wallets | BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NPCI interchange fee rule: Will your UPI-wallet payments not be free now?

paytm
2 min read

Euro, dollar steady as bank fears subside, investors focus on inflation

Inflation
3 min read

IRDAI's new rules to affect PSU insurers, legalises actions of pvt players

IRDAI
2 min read

Punjab National Bank board nod to raise Rs 12,000 cr in capital in FY24

Rupee, bonds market, funds
2 min read

Punjab National Bank to raise $1.5 bn through bonds in one or two tranches

PNB, Punjab national bank
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Govt eyes IDBI financial bids by June, stake sale completion in FY24 itself

IDBI Bank
4 min read

Account-to-account transfers on UPI fully free for customers, vendors: NPCI

Paytm
5 min read

Punjab National Bank board nod to raise Rs 12,000 cr in capital in FY24

Rupee, bonds market, funds
2 min read

Punjab National Bank to raise $1.5 bn through bonds in one or two tranches

PNB, Punjab national bank
1 min read

IRDAI's new rules to affect PSU insurers, legalises actions of pvt players

IRDAI
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon