NRI deposit inflows dip 10% in April-June, outstanding deposits rise

The flow of money from overseas Indians in non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes moderated by 10.21 per cent to $3.61 billion between April-June 2025 (Q1FY26) from $4.02 billion that they put in a year ago, said the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The total outstanding NRI deposits reached $168.32 billion at the end of June 2025, up from $155.78 billion a year ago. Sequentially, outstanding deposits were at $166.72 billion in May 2025.
NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.
As much as $774 million flowed into FCNR (bank) accounts in April-June 2025, down from $1.68 billion in April-June 2024. Outstanding amount in FCNR (B) accounts stood at $33.58 billion at the end of June 2025.
Meanwhile, NRE deposits saw an inflow of $1.99 billion in April-June 2025, compared to $1.58 billion in April-June 2024. Outstanding NRE deposits stood at $102.75 billion in June 2025.
NRO deposits also saw inflows of $850 million in April-June 2025, up from $762 million a year ago. The total outstanding amount in NRO deposits was $31.99 billion in June 2025.