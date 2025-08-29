Friday, August 29, 2025 | 10:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / NRI deposit inflows dip 10% in April-June, outstanding deposits rise

NRI deposit inflows dip 10% in April-June, outstanding deposits rise

The total outstanding NRI deposits reached $168.32 billion at the end of June 2025, up from $155.78 billion a year ago

dollars

NRO deposits also saw inflows of $850 million in April-June 2025, up from $762 million a year ago. The total outstanding amount in NRO deposits was $31.99 billion in June 2025.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The flow of money from overseas Indians in non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes moderated by 10.21 per cent to $3.61 billion between April-June 2025 (Q1FY26) from $4.02 billion that they put in a year ago, said the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
The total outstanding NRI deposits reached $168.32 billion at the end of June 2025, up from $155.78 billion a year ago. Sequentially, outstanding deposits were at $166.72 billion in May 2025.
 
NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits. 
 
 
As much as $774 million flowed into FCNR (bank) accounts in April-June 2025, down from $1.68 billion in April-June 2024. Outstanding amount in FCNR (B) accounts stood at $33.58 billion at the end of June 2025.
 
Meanwhile, NRE deposits saw an inflow of $1.99 billion in April-June 2025, compared to $1.58 billion in April-June 2024. Outstanding NRE deposits stood at $102.75 billion in June 2025.
 
NRO deposits also saw inflows of $850 million in April-June 2025, up from $762 million a year ago. The total outstanding amount in NRO deposits was $31.99 billion in June 2025.

More From This Section

co-investment vehicles

Investment outlook remains cautiously optimistic going ahead: RBI study

Bandhan Bank

RBI imposes penalty of ₹44.70 lakh on Bandhan Bank over regulatory lapses

foreign inflows

Forex reserves drop $4.38 billion to $690.72 billion, shows RBI data

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Prebudget meetings for FY27 to start on October 9, Finance Ministry says

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI net sells $3.6 bn in Jun, net short dollar position dips to $60.39 bn

Topics : Finance News Overseas fund India overseas investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon