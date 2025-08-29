Friday, August 29, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Investment outlook remains cautiously optimistic going ahead: RBI study

Investment outlook remains cautiously optimistic going ahead: RBI study

RBI study signals a cautiously optimistic outlook for private investments in FY26, backed by healthier balance sheets, policy support, and rising capex momentum

Subrata Panda Mumbai
Aug 29 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Lower investment announcements amid uncertain demand conditions, along with higher cash buffer, points to a cautiously optimistic outlook for private investment activity in the country, a study authored by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staff in the August bulletin of the central bank said.
 
“Looking ahead, the investment outlook remains cautiously optimistic,” the study highlighted.
 
Having said that, the study also highlighted that India Inc has entered the current financial year (FY26) with healthier balance sheets, higher cash buffer, improved profitability, and greater access to diversified funding sources, despite global uncertainties.

And a host of factors, including policy support for infrastructure, sustained disinflation, lower interest rates following 100 basis points policy rate reduction by the central bank, easy liquidity conditions, and rising capacity utilisation, are creating a conducive environment for private investment.
 
 
As a result, the phasing profile of pipeline projects financed through all suggests that the envisaged capex could increase substantially to ₹2.67 trillion in FY26 from ₹2.20 trillion in FY25.
 
The study also cautioned that external risks such as geopolitical tensions, global uncertainty and demand slowdown may influence investment sentiment of India Inc, but domestic fundamentals appear robust.
 
While the composition of investments, driven largely by greenfield infrastructure projects, signals not only cyclical recovery but also structural capacity building, the ability of Indian firms to convert intentions into execution will be critical in shaping the next phase of the country’s growth, the study pointed out. 
 
“Thus, sustained monitoring of project implementation and supportive policy measures will be vital to translating this momentum into durable economic gains,” it said.
 
In FY25, about 907 projects got assistance from banks and financial institutions, with a total cost of projects of ₹3.67 trillion, as compared to 944 projects sanctioned during the previous year (FY24) having a total cost of ₹3.91 trillion.
 
Additionally, in FY25, 448 private companies, which did not avail of any financing from banks or financial institutions for capex projects, raised ₹96,966 crore through external commercial borrowings for capex purpose, while 229 other companies raised ₹32,295 crore through domestic equity issuances under the initial public offering (IPO) route for funding their capex needs.
 
Overall, investment plans of 1,584 projects were made during FY25, with investment intentions of ₹4.97 trillion, as against 1,500 projects in FY24 with investment intentions of ₹5.47 trillion, the study said.
 
The study also pointed out that Indian corporates have undergone a phase of balance sheet repair, aided by deleveraging, improved cash flows, and strong profitability across several sectors.
 
It also highlighted that recent trends in high-frequency indicators — such as rising imports of capital goods, improved capacity utilisation, and increased flows in corporate bond markets — signal renewed investment appetite among firms. Additionally, the banking sector, with its improved asset quality and abundant liquidity, are further enhancing the credit environment.
 
Additionally, sector-specific policies, such as the Production-Linked Incentive schemes, energy transition investments, and digital infrastructure expansion, are incentivising corporates to undertake fresh investments, the study said. 

Aug 29 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

