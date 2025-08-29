Friday, August 29, 2025 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Forex reserves drop $4.38 billion to $690.72 billion, shows RBI data

Forex reserves drop $4.38 billion to $690.72 billion, shows RBI data

The overall reserves had jumped $1.488 billion to $695.106 billion in the previous reporting week

India's forex reserves dropped $4.386 billion to $690.72 billion for the week ended August 22, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

The overall reserves had jumped $1.488 billion to $695.106 billion in the previous reporting week.

For the week ended August 29, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased $3.652 billion to $582.251 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves decreased $665 million to $85.003 billion during the week, the RBI said.

 

The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down $46 million to $18.736 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down $23 million at $4.731 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

