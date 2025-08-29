Friday, August 29, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI imposes penalty of ₹44.70 lakh on Bandhan Bank over regulatory lapses

RBI imposes penalty of ₹44.70 lakh on Bandhan Bank over regulatory lapses

In a statement on Friday, the RBI said that a statutory inspection for supervisory evaluation of the bank was conducted with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2024

Bandhan Bank

RBI, however, said the penalty is based on deficiencies in statutory and regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 44.7 lakh on Bandhan Bank for deficiencies in certain statutory and regulatory compliance.

In a statement on Friday, the RBI said that a statutory inspection for supervisory evaluation of the bank was conducted with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2024.

Based on supervisory findings of non-compliance with RBI directions and related correspondence in that regard, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it for its failure to comply with the said RBI directions.

 

RBI said the bank paid remuneration in the form of commission to certain employees.

Also, Bandhan Bank had carried out manual intervention through the back-end in respect of data of certain accounts and had not captured the audit trails/ logs of access with specific user details in the system.

RBI, however, said the penalty is based on deficiencies in statutory and regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Prebudget meetings for FY27 to start on October 9, Finance Ministry says

Piyush Gupta, DBS Group outgoing CEO

Piyush Gupta appointed alternate member of Singapore presidential council

Yes Bank

Sumitomo Mitsui to invest ₹16,000 crore more in YES Bank after RBI nod

Bajaj Allianz

AHPI to take call on ending freeze on Bajaj Allianz cashless servicespremium

gambling industry, Online gambling, gaming industry

Govt to meet banks, fintechs on Aug 29 to discuss Online Gaming Act rollout

Topics : RBI Bandhan Bank Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon