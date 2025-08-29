Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI net sells $3.6 bn in Jun, net short dollar position dips to $60.39 bn

RBI net sells $3.6 bn in Jun, net short dollar position dips to $60.39 bn

The RBI reversed its forex stance in June with $3.6 bn net sales, while rupee's REER stayed flat and forward dollar short positions dropped further to $60.39 bn

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, fell 2.15 per cent in June

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was a net seller of foreign exchange in June, offloading $3.6 billion after a net purchase of $1.76 billion in May, according to the central bank’s monthly bulletin.
 
The RBI bought $1.16 billion while selling $4.82 billion in June. It had turned a net buyer only in May and March this year, remaining a net seller in the other three months — January, February, and April.

Forward market exposure

The outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market fell further to $60.39 billion by the end of June, from $65.21 billion at the end of May. In April, the figure had stood higher at $72.57 billion.
 
 
Of the $60.39 billion net short position, $2.5 billion was in one-month contracts, $11.8 billion in one-to-three month tenures, $25.9 billion is set to mature between three months and a year, and the remaining $20 billion in contracts exceeding one year.

Dollar index and rupee REER

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, fell 2.15 per cent in June.
 
Meanwhile, the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) of the rupee stood at 100.37 in July, largely flat compared to June. The REER was 101.12 in May. Before May, the index had risen after five consecutive months of moderation since December 2024. Earlier, the REER had steadily climbed from 103.66 in January 2024 to a peak of 108.14 in November.
 
The REER adjusts the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (NEER) to account for inflation differentials between India and its major trading partners. A value above 100 indicates appreciation of the rupee relative to the base year, potentially reducing competitiveness of Indian exports in global markets.
 

More From This Section

Piyush Gupta, DBS Group outgoing CEO

Piyush Gupta appointed alternate member of Singapore presidential council

Yes Bank

Sumitomo Mitsui to invest ₹16,000 crore more in YES Bank after RBI nod

Bajaj Allianz

AHPI to take call on ending freeze on Bajaj Allianz cashless servicespremium

gambling industry, Online gambling, gaming industry

Govt to meet banks, fintechs on Aug 29 to discuss Online Gaming Act rollout

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Indian banks' net interest margins likely to improve in H2 FY26: S&P

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI RBI Policy Foreign exchange reserve Forex Rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon