Friday, September 12, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Overleverage in retail loans is a concern, warns JFSL chairman Kamath

Overleverage in retail loans is a concern, warns JFSL chairman Kamath

K V Kamath warns of overleverage in retail credit as fintechs lend at low scores; RBI data shows rising defaults in unsecured personal loans

K V KAMATH, veteran banker and chairman of Jio Financial Services and National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NBFID)

K V Kamath, Chairman, Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Flagging risks of overleverage in retail credit, Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) Chairman K V Kamath on Friday said banks and financial institutions need to exercise caution in lending as the health quality of loan books could quickly suffer.
 
Some financial technology (fintech) companies are extending loans to those with a credit score of 550, and there are instances of customers having five outstanding loans, indicating the extent of overloading. Somewhere, this debt is sinking, Kamath said during a fireside chat at the Financial Markets Conclave organised by The Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
 
Referring to his conversations with a chief executive officer (CEO) on credit score thresholds, Kamath said: "I asked the CEO, at what score are fintechs lending? I was expecting something like 775. He (the CEO) said 550. The CEO saw the shock on my face, and also informed me that some customers had five outstanding loans.”
 
 
"So, basically, you can understand the extent of overloading that is there. I can't say that that has been brought down. As a banker, I would always be cautious when there is an issue that is beyond what you expect to be present in the marketplace,” Kamath said and expressed hope for a smooth landing. If not, there will be bad days ahead, he added.
 
According to credit information bureau CRIF High Mark data, in personal loans, 360-plus day dues continued to rise, especially when compared to June 2023, indicating persistent long-term stress in collections, and a growing share of non-performing accounts. The delinquency rate rose from 3 per cent in June 2023 to 4.5 per cent in June 2024. and further to 4.6 per cent in June 2025.

Also Read

a

Credit to India Inc declines to 36% in 14 years, BCG report shows

Credit

Resolving deposit, credit balance lies in real economy, not on Mint Streetpremium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Retail credit growth slows in Q4 FY25 despite rate cut: CIBIL report

Niti Aayog

NITI bats for MSME Credit Guarantee Fund overhaul, AI, skilling supportpremium

Retail credit

Bank retail credit witness sharp slowdown in FY25; drops to 11.6%premium

 
Way back in late 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had flagged concern on sharp growth in unsecured retail credit, and higher default risk in that segment. In November 2023, it hiked the risk weights on certain personal and consumption loans. Later they were reversed following moderation in credit growth, and steps taken by lenders to manage risks from such portfolios.
 
In June 2025, the RBI’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) said though unsecured retail lending moderated, it formed 25 per cent of retail loans and 8.3 per cent of gross advances, and was more vulnerable. Its asset quality relatively weakened compared to the overall retail portfolio — gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio at 1.8 per cent vis-à-vis 1.2 per cent in March 2025 — especially in respect of private sector banks.
 
Slippages in unsecured retail loans remain elevated for private sector banks. Fresh slippages in unsecured retail loans continue to dominate the overall slippage in the retail loan segment, with private sector lenders’ contribution significantly higher among bank groups, the FSR said.

More From This Section

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Banks park ₹1.5 trillion at RBI's three-day VRRR liquidity auction

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank news, Ujjivan SFB stock price today, Ujjivan SFB share target 2025, Ujjivan bank universal license update, Small finance banks in India 2025, Best small finance bank stocks India, Universal banking license India, RBI univer

Indian banks' dividend payouts may fall by 4.2% in FY26, says S&P

BANKS, NBFC

Finance firms may keep cornering mkt share from banks: S&P Global Ratings

Adani Group's acquisition of a controlling stake in ITD Cementation India through a Rs 3,204 crore deal marks the conglomerate's entry into the engineering and construction (EPC) sector. With this purchase, the group aims to leverage its capital expe

NaBFID to submit infrastructure financing report to DFS within 15 days

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

Climate finance crucial, India needs $10 trn for net zero: Bhupender Yadav

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Retail credit Fintech firms Jio Financial Services retail loan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon