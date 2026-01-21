Union Cabinet approves Atal Pension Yojana extension, funding till FY31

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , on Wednesday approved the continuation of the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) up to FY 2030-31, along with the extension of government funding support for promotional and developmental activities and gap funding to ensure the scheme’s sustainability.

What support framework has been approved for Atal Pension Yojana till FY31?

According to the press statement, under the approved framework, the government will continue to provide support for awareness generation, capacity building and other promotional and developmental initiatives to expand APY’s outreach, particularly among workers in the unorganised sector. In addition, gap funding will be extended to meet viability requirements of the scheme over the next five years.

How does the Cabinet decision strengthen old-age income security?

The press statement further added that the decision will help ensure old-age income security for millions of low-income and unorganised sector workers, deepen financial inclusion and support India’s transition towards a pensioned society. The continuation of APY is also aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 by strengthening sustainable social security architecture.

What are the key features of the Atal Pension Yojana scheme?

Launched on May 9, 2015, the Atal Pension Yojana aims to provide assured pension coverage to workers in the unorganised sector. The scheme offers a guaranteed minimum monthly pension ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000, beginning at the age of 60, depending on the subscriber’s contribution.

How many subscribers are currently enrolled under APY?

As of January 19, 2026, more than 8.66 crore subscribers have been enrolled under APY, making it one of the key pillars of India’s inclusive social security framework. The government said sustained support is necessary to maintain momentum through continued awareness efforts, capacity building and bridging of viability gaps, thereby ensuring the long-term sustainability of the scheme.

What has PFRDA said on expanding pension coverage?

In August 2025, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Chairperson S Ramann on Monday called on banks, particularly private sector lenders, to enhance efforts to expand pension coverage across the country.

“I urge all banks, particularly private sector banks, to enhance efforts, improve persistency, and drive financial literacy to achieve pension saturation,” said Ramann.