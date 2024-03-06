Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Processed pulses to attract 18% GST, says AAR in case involving agri broker

Andhra Pradesh-based Gayatri Enterprises' GST policy was challenged by parties all over the country

GST

Its name is not mentioned anywhere in sale or purchase invoices of transactions. It raises invoices to the parties only for the brokerage amount.

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Processed pulses obtained after dehusking and splitting the grains are unlike whole pulse grains and not agricultural produce, making them liable to goods and services tax (GST) at the rate of 18 per cent, ordered the Andhra Pradesh authority for advance rulings (AAR).

Besides, brokerage of agricultural produce charged to facilitate transactions between wholesalers and millers or farmers will draw 18 per cent GST, ruled the AAR.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sandeep Sehgal, tax partner at AKM Global, said the case relates to Andhra Pradesh-based Gayatri Enterprises, a broker in agricultural produce such as urad dal and its varieties, moong dal and variants, toor, jowar and karamani. The company charges a fixed price per bag from the parties.

Its name is not mentioned anywhere in sale or purchase invoices of transactions. It raises invoices to the parties only for the brokerage amount.

The company obtained GST registration and charges 18 per cent tax, but was resisted by parties all over the country who said that GST is not applicable to agricultural produce and brokerage.

As such, the company sought directions from the AAR whether its activities such as de-husking, splitting of pulses will draw GST or not.

The AAR observed that the process of de-husking or splitting of pulses is usually not carried out by farmers or at farms but by pulse millers.

As such, pulses -- dehusked or split -- are also not agricultural produce. However, whole pulse grains such as whole gram, rajma are covered in the definition of agricultural produce, the AAR clarified.  

Therefore, processed pulses fall outside the definition of agricultural produce and the exemption from GST is not available to them, said the AAR. It also held that the company's work as a broker in pulses comes under the category of commission agent.  

The applicant is required to pay 18 per cent GST, the rate applicable to the commission agent, irrespective of the fact whether the goods involved in the transaction are exempt or taxable under the GST regime, the AAR ruled.

Also Read

AAR under GST plagued by conflicting rulings, quality of orders

Ice cream topping crackle likely to attract 18 per cent GST on AAR ruling

Employees' payment for canteen services will not attract GST: AAR

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Rural Indians are now spending more on processed food, drinks than cereals

Google, Walmart gain fintech users from India as Paytm faces restrictions

Fairfax India agrees to give IIFL Finance up to $200 mn liquidity support

Banks must give customers choice to select credit card network: RBI

RBI directs credit card issuers to give users choice of other networks

Rupee turns flat at 82.90 against US dollar, resists downward pressure


Sehgal said the AAR has chosen to take a restricted view which underscores the complexities of taxation within the agricultural domain.  
Topics : pulses goods and service tax grains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIndia vs England 5th Test Playing 11Maha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon