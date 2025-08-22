Friday, August 22, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI approves Indranil Bhattacharya's nomination as MPC ex-officio member

RBI approves Indranil Bhattacharya's nomination as MPC ex-officio member

Indranil Bhattacharyya, Executive Director at RBI, has been nominated as an ex officio member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), following the 618th meeting of the RBI's Central Board in Lucknow

Indranil Bhattacharyya, Executive Director of the Monetary Policy Department

Indranil Bhattacharyya, Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indranil Bhattacharyya, Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has been nominated as an ex officio member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at the 618th meeting of the RBI’s Central Board of Directors held in Lucknow on Friday, the central bank said in a release. The meeting was chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
 
The Board reviewed the evolving global and domestic economic landscape, with deliberations on geopolitical developments, financial market trends, and related challenges, the release said. It also assessed the functioning of select Central Office Departments, Committees of the Central Board, and the Ombudsman Scheme.
 
 
“The Board assessed the emerging global and domestic economic landscape, including the geopolitical and financial market developments and associated challenges. The Board reviewed the functioning of select Central Office Departments of the Bank and also of Committees of the Central Board and the Ombudsman Scheme. The Board approved the nomination of Shri Indranil Bhattacharyya, Executive Director, as an ex officio member of the Monetary Policy Committee,” the release said.
 
The meeting was attended by Deputy Governors M. Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J., and Dr Poonam Gupta, along with other directors of the Central Board, including Nagaraju Maddirala, Secretary, Department of Financial Services; Anuradha Thakur, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; Satish K. Marathe; Revathy Iyer; Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi; Anand Gopal Mahindra; Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel; and Dr Ravindra H. Dholakia.
 

More From This Section

Better protection for depositors and investors was one of the chief considerations in Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introducing, on Friday, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha to amend four pieces of legislation.

The good and worrying about the bad loan problem of state-owned bankspremium

Indranil Bhattacharyya, Executive Director of the Monetary Policy Department

RBI board to meet Friday to approve new internal monetary policy member

rbi reserve bank of india

RBI receives ₹31,025 cr bids at VRR auction against ₹50,000 cr notified

transfer pricing provisions, associated enterprise definition, draft Income Tax Bill 2025, beneficial ownership tax rule, intra-group transactions India, house property income taxation, pre-construction interest deduction, Income Tax Act associated e

Transfer-pricing cases under MAP take longer to resolve in Indiapremium

Goods and Services Tax, GST

GST rationalisation: GoM backs Centre's proposal to end 12%, 28% tax rates

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI monetary policy committee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon