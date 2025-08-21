Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI receives ₹31,025 cr bids at VRR auction against ₹50,000 cr notified

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received bids worth Rs 31,025 crore at the overnight variable rate repo (VRR) auction on Thursday against the notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore. Market participants said the RBI’s decision to conduct the auction was to avoid liquidity tightness amid tax payments. 
Net liquidity in the banking system stood at a surplus of Rs 2.65 trillion on Wednesday, according to RBI data. 
“The bidding was along expected lines. The GST outflow is estimated to be between Rs 1 trillion and Rs 1.25 trillion. The RBI must have thought the overnight rate might go beyond the repo rate (5.50 per cent), so it was a fine-tuning operation,” said the treasury head at a private bank. 
 
The RBI had conducted two VRR auctions in July when overnight rates were trading near the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate. The weighted average call rate (WACR), the operating target of monetary policy, settled at 5.53 per cent on Thursday, compared with the previous close of 5.47 per cent. 
Market participants said the RBI would continue with variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions as system liquidity remains in a net surplus of more than Rs 2.5 trillion.

“Even after the outflows, the liquidity is more than Rs 2.5 trillion surplus, so the VRRR auctions will continue,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
 
The RBI had received bids worth Rs 1.82 trillion against the notified Rs 2 trillion at its eight-day VRRR auction on 14 August, as banks rolled over the maturing amount of previous VRRR operations conducted on 8 and 11 August. The central bank had accepted the bids at a cut-off rate of 5.49 per cent.
 
The RBI’s VRRR operations are intended to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system and anchor short-term money market rates closer to the policy repo rate.
 
The MSF rate, set 25 basis points (bps) above the policy repo rate, is the ceiling of the liquidity adjustment facility corridor. The standing deposit facility (SDF), 25 bps below the repo rate, is the floor. The policy repo rate is currently at 5.5 per cent.

RBI RBI repo rate Banking system monetary policy

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

