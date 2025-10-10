Friday, October 10, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI consolidates regulatory norms into 238 master circulars, repeals 9,000

RBI consolidates regulatory norms into 238 master circulars, repeals 9,000

The central bank streamlines regulatory framework across 11 entity types and 30 thematic areas to simplify compliance and improve clarity for the financial sector

rbi, reserve bank of india

The RBI’s ongoing simplification drive is aimed at enhancing transparency, eliminating redundant provisions, and strengthening regulatory efficiency across India’s financial system. | Image: Bloomberg

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced the consolidation of its existing regulatory instructions issued up to October 9, 2025, into 238 master circulars across 11 categories of regulated entities and covering 30 thematic areas.
 
The move is part of the central bank’s comprehensive exercise to consolidate regulatory instructions currently administered by the Department of Regulation, undertaken on an ‘as is’ basis.
 
Consequently, approximately 9,000 circulars administered by the department will be repealed, the RBI said.
 
Simplified access, reduced compliance costs
 
“This exercise is expected to significantly improve the accessibility of regulatory instructions for regulated entities, thereby reducing their compliance cost. Also, consolidation of regulatory instructions separately for each type of regulated entity will improve clarity on applicability,” the RBI said in a statement. 
 

Also Read

rbi, reserve bank of india

CBDC will transform cross-border payments, says Bank of Baroda MD & CEOpremium

RBI bond issuance extension, government securities borrowing calendar, uniform pricing state bonds, multiple vs uniform auction method, long term bond yields India, commercial banks RBI request, central state bond supply pressure, 10 year benchmark b

RBI raises limits on loans for shares, investing in IPOs: What changes

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

The wisdom of waiting: Why RBI held back despite inflation plungingpremium

bank loan, banks

RBI examining digital phone locking as loan recovery tool, says governor

initial public offering, IPO

RBI raises IPO financing limit to ₹25 lakh, loan against shares to ₹1 cr

 
The central bank noted that the revised structure of Master Circulars will make it easier for banks, NBFCs, and other financial institutions to navigate applicable regulations without ambiguity or overlap.
 
Continuation of earlier review exercise
 
According to the RBI, this consolidation initiative builds on the work undertaken by the Regulations Review Authority (RRA), which was constituted to review regulations, circulars, and reporting systems based on feedback from the public, banks, and financial institutions.
 
The RRA had earlier recommended the withdrawal of 714 circulars and the discontinuation, merger, or conversion to online submission of 65 returns, laying the groundwork for the latest exercise.
 
The RBI’s ongoing simplification drive is aimed at enhancing transparency, eliminating redundant provisions, and strengthening regulatory efficiency across India’s financial system.

More From This Section

State Bank of India, SBI

Govt opens up State Bank of India managing director position to pvt sectorpremium

capital goods

Refund of ITC on capital goods facing inverted duty likely soonpremium

rare earth magnet

Finance ministry raises questions over PLI plan for rare-earth outputpremium

K V KAMATH, veteran banker and chairman of Jio Financial Services and National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NBFID)

Recent RBI policies to help banks stay at equilibrium: K V Kamathpremium

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

India, UK can set benchmarks for inclusion, trust: RBI Governor Malhotra

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Finance News RBI Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon