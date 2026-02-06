RBI steps up credit delivery, allows REIT lending and doubles MSME loan cap

To further improve credit delivery in the economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday proposed allowing banks to extend finance to real estate investment trusts (REITs), which was not allowed earlier, and also doubled the limit for collateral-free loans to MSMEs from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

What changes has RBI proposed for REIT and InvIT financing?

REITs and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) were conceptualised in India with a view to freeing up banks’ funds in completed and operational real estate and infrastructure projects by refinancing such exposures with pooled funds from institutional as well as retail investors. While the RBI had allowed bank lending to InvITs, lending to REITs was not permitted.

“Upon review and considering the presence of a strong regulatory and governance framework for listed REITs, it is proposed to permit commercial banks to extend finance to REITs, subject to appropriate prudential safeguards. The existing guidelines in respect of lending to InvITs are also being harmonised for parity with prudential safeguards proposed for lending to REITs,” the central bank said.

Why has RBI doubled collateral-free loans for MSMEs?

According to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, MSMEs are a key growth engine of the economy, especially for employment generation. The Rs 10 lakh limit had been in place since around 2010. The increase to Rs 20 lakh is essentially an indexation for inflation, he said, adding that while lending to InvITs was already permitted, this is now being extended to REITs as well. “This will support the real estate sector,” he said.

What do credit growth trends indicate?

As per the latest available data, the total flow of resources from bank and non-bank sources to the commercial sector stood higher at Rs 29.6 trillion in 2025–26 so far, compared with Rs 23.3 trillion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The increase in flows from non-food bank credit (Rs 5.04 trillion) and corporate bond issuances by non-financial entities (Rs 1.4 trillion) have been the major drivers of this growth.

Additionally, on a year-on-year basis, bank credit registered growth of 13.1 per cent as on January 15, 2026, compared with 11.5 per cent a year ago. During the same period, deposit growth at 10.6 per cent was lower than 10.8 per cent a year earlier. This resulted in the incremental credit-to-deposit (C/D) ratio standing at 98.4.

Should rising C/D ratios be a concern?

On the elevated C/D ratio in the system, Malhotra clarified that when credit growth is higher than deposit growth, it is expected that C/D ratios will rise.

“There are periods when C/D ratios rise and periods when they decline, depending on where we are in the business cycle of banks. But for us, it is not the C/D ratio that is important. What is important is liquidity. There is an LCR framework for it. There is an NSFR — the Net Stable Funding Ratio — which looks at medium-term liquidity. Both of these, for banks as well as non-bank financial companies, are at very comfortable levels,” he said.