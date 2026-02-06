Friday, February 06, 2026 | 06:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / RBI allowing direct bank lending to REITs may speed up asset expansion

RBI allowing direct bank lending to REITs may speed up asset expansion

Industry executives note that REITs raise debt by issuing securities subscribed to by mutual funds and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 6:23 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) proposal to allow banks to lend directly to real estate investment trusts (REITs) is expected to make it easier for the trusts to speed up retail and office asset expansion by raising funds at relatively cheaper rates, industry executives said.
 
Banks were earlier restricted from lending directly to REITs, with the trusts having to borrow through their special purpose vehicles (SPVs) or rely on issuing bonds and raising equity in the capital markets. “With greater financial flexibility and access to long-term capital, REITs will be better positioned to support portfolio expansion and contribute to the formalisation and institutionalisation of India’s commercial real estate sector,” the India REITs Association (IRA) said. The association added that direct access to bank lending provides REITs with a stable, long-term source of funding, expanding the avenues of fundraising for these instruments.
 
 
REITs are investment vehicles that own or operate income-generating real estate, enabling investors to earn a share of the income produced without directly purchasing properties.
 
Industry executives note that REITs raise debt by issuing securities subscribed to by mutual funds and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). But since these investors typically prefer instruments with a three- to five-year tenor, securing long-term funding remains a challenge. With bank lending now available, experts said REITs may now have a diversified funding base, making them less vulnerable to capital market volatility.
 
“By having an array of bank lending options and the capital markets to fund their businesses and strategic objectives, REITs are poised to deliver greater growth and, ultimately, better returns to unitholders,” said Amit Shetty, chief executive officer of Embassy REIT.

Shishir Baijal, international partner, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, added that access to bank credit will serve as an additional funding avenue that diversifies the liability stack and enhances refinancing flexibility. Executives added that REITs may now more easily refinance existing higher-cost debt with more stable bank loans, improving their distributable cash flows.
 
However, Anuj Puri, chairman at real estate consultancy firm Anarock, added that the move needs to be accompanied by strong regulatory safeguards on exposure limits, and robust credit underwriting and monitoring practices.
 
India currently has five publicly listed REITs — Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Knowledge Realty Trust, Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Nexus Select Trust. These hold approximately $27 billion of assets under management (AUM) across office and retail segments, and have historically relied on capital market issuances and sponsor-backed financing.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India REITs RBI NBFCs

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

