RBI will continue to meet the country's currency needs: Governor Malhotra

Reserve Bank of India governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday assured that the central bank will continue to provide currency notes to meet the needs of the country.

The total value of currency notes in the country as at March-end 2025 was Rs 36.87 trillion, compared with Rs 34.78 trillion a year ago. In volume terms, it was 1.55 million pieces of notes compared with 1.46 million.

The value and volume of banknotes in circulation increased by 6.0 per cent and 5.6 per cent, respectively, during 2024–25.

Malhotra, while answering a question on small-value currency notes, said: “We are very conscious of the need for currency. We provide all currencies, whether short denomination or higher denomination.”

“There is a review which we regularly do and, based on that, the printing, management and circulation thereof is ensured, and we will continue to provide whatever are the currency needs of the country, including small currency notes,” he added.

Among small-value notes, the Reserve Bank is no longer printing banknotes of Rs 2 and Rs 5 denominations.

In volume terms, the Rs 500 denomination, at 40.9 per cent, constituted the highest share of total banknotes in circulation, followed by Rs 10 denomination banknotes at 16.4 per cent. The lower denomination banknotes (Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50) together constituted 31.7 per cent of total banknotes in circulation by volume.