Friday, February 06, 2026 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI proposes a discussion paper for digital payments safeguards

RBI proposes a discussion paper for digital payments safeguards

Decision on UPI MDR in govt's domain: RBI governor

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI plans a discussion paper on calibrated safeguards in digital payments, including lagged credits and extra authentication, to curb fraud while preserving UPI’s scale.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed issuing a discussion paper to explore the introduction of calibrated safeguards in digital payments.
 
These measures would include the introduction of lagged credits and additional authentication requirements for specific sections of users, such as senior citizens, among others. The proposal is intended to mitigate fraud and strengthen customer protection.
 
“In alignment with the objective of promoting digital payments in a safe and secure manner, it is proposed to issue a discussion paper exploring the introduction of calibrated safeguards in digital payments, such as the introduction of lagged credits and additional authentication for specific classes of users like senior citizens,” the RBI said in a statement on developmental and regulatory policies.
 
 
During the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press conference, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the central bank would explore sustainable ways to strengthen and improve India’s real-time digital payments system, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
 
He added that any decision on a potential merchant discount rate (MDR) was in the domain of the government.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI allowing direct bank lending to REITs may speed up asset expansion

scam, fraud, spam call

RBI to compensate digital fraud victims up to ₹25,000 for first loss

Banks, bank

Non-food credit growth accelerates to 14.4% Y-o-Y in Dec 2025: RBI datapremium

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI Feb MPC meet: Macroeconomic fundamentals very stable, says Malhotra

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Here's why RBI kept repo rate unchanged at 5.25% in February MPC meet

 
“Someone has to pay for the costs (incurred to run UPI). Having said that, it is in the domain of the government now. I am very sure that we will certainly be able to find a way of not only sustaining but improving this very important payments infrastructure, which is so very unique in the years to come, and further improve it,” he said.
 
Malhotra added that customers and relevant stakeholders should not get concerned about the existing situation.
 
Currently, UPI and RuPay debit card payments have a zero MDR, which implies that banks and fintechs bear costs for processing these digital payments.
 
UPI remains free for users making transactions and for merchants accepting payments on the real-time payments' rails.
 
In FY27, ₹2,000 crore has been earmarked under the Union Budget, which, if unchanged, would mark a 9 per cent decline from FY26.
 
The Centre’s incentive scheme for the promotion of low-value BHIM-UPI peer-to-merchant (P2M) and RuPay debit card transactions was allocated ₹2,196.21 crore for FY26, a 14.22 per cent increase compared with ₹1,922.77 crore in FY25.

More From This Section

FAST–DS: Pay fee and gain immunity from harsher Black Money Act

FAST-DS: Pay fee and gain immunity from harsher Black Money Actpremium

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI proposes Rs 25,000 compensation for small-value digital frauds

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI announces stricter fraud rules, mis-selling curbs to protect bank users

CA, Chartered accountant, tax

Listed companies outpace unlisted ones in corporate tax contributionspremium

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

Here's how RBI is trying to make banking easier for Indians with new rules

Topics : Sanjay Malhotra Digital Payments RBI UPI transactions monetary policy committee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayITC Share PriceQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance