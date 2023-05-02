close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rupee appreciates by 10 paise to 81.72 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said significant foreign fund inflows and crude oil prices below $80 a barrel also supported the local unit

Press Trust of India Mumbai
rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 10:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The rupee gained 10 paise to 81.72 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday tracking a weak American currency and a firm trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said significant foreign fund inflows and crude oil prices below USD 80 a barrel also supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.75 against the dollar and then climbed to 81.72, registering a rise of 10 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee closed at 81.82 against the US currency.

Forex and equity markets were closed on Monday on account of 'Maharashtra Day'.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.12 per cent to 102.03.

Also Read

Rupee falls to 81.63 against dollar amid muted trend in domestic equities

Rupee appreciates by 9 paise to 81.52 against US dollar in opening trade

Rupee gains 20 paise to 81.50 against US currency in morning trade

Rupee depreciates 12 paise to 81.86 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee gains 1 paisa to 82.16 against dollar as market sentiment improves

Large corporates will never be allowed to open a bank in India: N Vaghul

State-run banks likely to launch special drive to recover written-off loans

As risks loom, RBI asks banks not to increase exposure to unsecured loans

ESMA row: EU banks likely to turn Indian entities into subsidiaries

Tata Capital in talks with lenders to raise Rs 10,000 crore via debt

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.15 per cent to USD 79.43 per barrel.

Forex traders said investors are waiting for cues from the paramount US FOMC meeting beginning later in the day. Market now awaits the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) outcome on May 3.

Markets are wondering if it will be the last hike for the season or if a surprise still awaits. "A 25bps hike with a cautiously hawkish tone amid resilient economic data shall again pump the dollar above 103 levels," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 336.5 points or 0.55 per cent to 61,448.94. The broader NSE Nifty rose 96.50 points or 0.53 per cent to 18,161.50.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,304.32 crore, according to exchange data.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, record GST collections and a four-month high manufacturing PMI are aiding bullish sentiments.

The GST collection in April rose by 12 per cent annually to over Rs 1.87 lakh crore, touching an all-time monthly high, the finance ministry data released on Monday said.

Manufacturing activities in India accelerated further and touched a four-month high in April. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) increased from 56.4 in March to 57.2 in April.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar

First Published: May 02 2023 | 10:32 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Rupee appreciates by 10 paise to 81.72 against US dollar in early trade

rupee, loan, indian rupee
2 min read
Premium

Global growth in green technologies seen driving demand for silver

silver
4 min read

Large corporates will never be allowed to open a bank in India: N Vaghul

Bank, Banks, foreign banks
3 min read

State-run banks likely to launch special drive to recover written-off loans

Loans, Retail loans
2 min read

As risks loom, RBI asks banks not to increase exposure to unsecured loans

RBI
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Global growth in green technologies seen driving demand for silver

silver
4 min read

As risks loom, RBI asks banks not to increase exposure to unsecured loans

RBI
3 min read

State-run banks likely to launch special drive to recover written-off loans

Loans, Retail loans
2 min read

Large corporates will never be allowed to open a bank in India: N Vaghul

Bank, Banks, foreign banks
3 min read

Rupee appreciates by 10 paise to 81.72 against US dollar in early trade

rupee, loan, indian rupee
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon