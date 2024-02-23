Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

RBI receives bids worth Rs 2.08 trillion at the 13-day VRR auction

Despite the slew of VRR auctions being conducted by the RBI since February 8, the persistent liquidity deficit in the banking system has been largely around Rs 2 trillion during the period

RBI

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received bids worth Rs 2.08 trillion at the 13-day variable rate repo auction (VRR) on Friday against the notified amount of Rs 1 trillion.

Liquidity deficit in the banking system stood at Rs 2.37 trillion as on February 22, according to the latest RBI data. The RBI will conduct a 3-day VRR auction on February 26 to infuse Rs 1.5 trillion into the banking system.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Despite a slew of VRR auctions being conducted by the RBI since February 8, the persistent liquidity deficit in the banking system has been largely around Rs 2 trillion.

In February, when the liquidity deficit eased to Rs 1 trillion, overnight money market rates had dipped below the repo rate. In response, the central bank initiated a series of variable rate reverse repo auctions to realign the rates with the repo rate.

The weighted average call rate settled at 6.68 per cent on Friday against 6.55 per cent on Thursday.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had elaborated on liquidity conditions in his monetary policy statement, ascribing them to external factors and expecting them to rectify in the foreseeable future, bolstered by market interventions by the central bank.

The RBI, he said, is agile and adaptable in its liquidity management, employing both repo and reverse repo operations. He said the RBI would utilise a judicious mix of instruments to regulate both short-term and long-term liquidity, ensuring that money market interest rates evolved systematically while upholding financial stability.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

IPL 2024 auction - Head to Coetzee: All you need to know about 333 players

WPL 2024 auction: Gujarat Giants grab uncapped Kashvee for Rs 2 crore

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 50 Lakh base price

Use of AI will prevent formation of stressed assets: IMF's Subramanian

Govt permits GSTN to share data with RBI's frictionless credit platform

RBI allows banks, non-banks to issue PPIs to commuters for public transport

RBI MPC minutes: Caution stays in last leg of fight against inflation

Angel One plans to raise Rs 2,000 cr to tap opportunities in fintech space

Topics : RBI Liquidity Indian banking system Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon