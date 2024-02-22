Angel One plans to raise Rs 2,000 cr to tap opportunities in fintech space

It said that these offerings would strengthen the company on its superapp and boost growth

Broking firm Angel One plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore to tap opportunities in the fintech space. The proposed fundraise could be done through a preferential issue, further public offer (FPO), or by qualified institutions placement (QIP), the company said in a filing.

The stockbroker plans to move beyond equity and mutual funds and will offer distribution of credit and fixed-income products. It said that these offerings would strengthen the company on its superapp and boost growth.

The company will now seek the approval of the shareholders for the proposed issuance through an extraordinary general meeting (EGM). The next EGM is scheduled on March 15. The stockbroker would be raising the sum in several tranches. The money will also be used for funding of the growing client funding book.

Currently, Angel One is valued at Rs 25,722 crore.