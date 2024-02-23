Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

RBI allows banks, non-banks to issue PPIs to commuters for public transport

PPIs are instruments that facilitate the purchase of goods and services, financial services, remittance facilities etc, against the value stored therein

RBI

The Master Directions on PPIs were originally issued by RBI in 2021

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday amended the Master Direction on prepaid payment instruments (PPI), allowing banks and non-bank PPI issuers to give these instruments for public transport. 

In an announcement, the RBI said, "To provide convenience, speed, affordability, and safety of digital modes of payment to commuters for transit services, it has been decided to permit authorised bank and non-bank PPI issuers to issue PPIs for making payments across various public transport systems."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The instructions will come into effect immediately. 

The Master Directions on PPIs were originally issued in 2021. According to it, PPIs are instruments that facilitate the purchase of goods and services, financial services, remittance facilities etc, against the value stored therein. 

PPIs that require RBI approval/authorisation before issuance are classified under two types, small PPIs, and full-KYC PPIs.

Small PPIs are issued by banks and non-banks after obtaining the minimum details of the PPI holder. These are used only for the purchase of goods and services. Funds transfer or cash withdrawal from such PPIs is not permitted.

On the other hand, full-KYC PPIs are issued by banks and non-banks after completing the Know Your Customer (KYC) of the PPI holder. These PPIs are used for the purchase of goods and services, funds transfer or cash withdrawal.

Banks and non-banks can issue PPIs after obtaining necessary approval from the RBI.

In June last year, the RBI had allowed non-banking PPI issuers to issue e-RUPI vouchers. These vouchers are received by a beneficiary on their phone in the form of a QR code or SMS. 

"These measures will make the benefits of e-RUPI digital voucher accessible to a wider set of users and further deepen the penetration of digital payments in the country," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had then said. 

Also Read

UPI transaction rules 2024: New regulations applicable from January 1

RBI and NPCI look for offline methods to boost digital payment adoption

Banks seek RBI's nod to defer penal interest guideline by 3 months

Fine over high fee, 16 years age limit: New coaching centre norms explained

New guidelines for overage vehicles plying on Delhi roads. Check details

RBI MPC minutes: Caution stays in last leg of fight against inflation

Angel One plans to raise Rs 2,000 cr to tap opportunities in fintech space

RBI to conduct 13-day VRR auction to infuse Rs 1 trillion on Friday

PFRDA amends regulations for Trustee Bank, Central Recordkeeping Agency

Fund pick: Axis Bluechip Fund

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Public Transport BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon