Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / RBI set to announce decision on key interest rate on Dec 6 at 10 am

RBI set to announce decision on key interest rate on Dec 6 at 10 am

Experts are of the view that the central bank is likely to opt for status quo on the short-term lending rate (repo), and will possibly tinker with cash reserve ratio (CRR)

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

The Reserve Bank has kept the repo or short-term lending rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent since February 2023. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank on Friday morning will announce the decision on interest rate after the conclusion of the three-day monetary policy panel meeting, amid high inflation and weak GDP growth numbers.

Experts are of the view that the central bank is likely to opt for status quo on the short-term lending rate (repo), and will possibly tinker with cash reserve ratio (CRR) keeping in mind the mixed economic trends.

"Coming up: Monetary Policy Statement by #RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta on December 06, 2024, at 10:00 am," the Reserve Bank announced on social media platform 'X'.

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started its meeting to decide on the next set of bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday.

 

Das is chairing the last MPC meeting of his current term which ends on December 10.

The Reserve Bank has kept the repo or short-term lending rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent since February 2023.

More From This Section

Indian banks never had it so good. The banks and the stakeholders like the government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have worked assiduously in the last decade to ensure a stable, resilient and adequately capitalised banking system that

Banking system liquidity surplus touches Rs 1 trn, shows RBI data

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Rupee touches new low, bond yields soften as MPC meeting gets underway

SBI, State Bank Of India

Allow use of non-financial transactions to decide a/c status: SBI to RBI

M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India

Climate change affects financial system, need regulatory checks: RBI Dy Guv

Premiumbank

Banking law amendments to make inheritance of deposits unambiguous

It last hiked the repo rate to 6.5 per cent in February 2023 and since then it has held the rate at the same level.

The government has tasked the RBI to ensure consumer price index (CPI) based inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on the either side.

In an off-cycle meeting in May 2022, the MPC raised the policy rate by 40 basis points and it was followed by rate hikes of varying sizes in the subsequent meetings till February 2023. The repo rate was raised by 250 basis points cumulatively between May 2022 and February 2023.

The MPC members are: Nagesh Kumar, Director and Chief Executive, Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, New Delhi; Saugata Bhattacharya, Economist; Ram Singh, Director, Delhi School of Economics; Rajiv Ranjan, Executive Director, RBI; Michael Debabrata Patra, Deputy Governor, RBI; and Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

Low GDP growth: Don't throw baby out with the bathwater, urges CEA

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Share markets rise on expectations of CRR cut by RBI later this week

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Will RBI announce a rate cut? MPC meet date, time, and what to expect

Aditi Nayar is the Chief Economist, Head- Research & Outreach at ICRA

GDP growth likely bottomed out; inflation to prevent December RBI rate cut

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor, BFSI

RBI to weigh growth slowdown, inflation at its MPC meeting this December

Topics : Cash Reserve Ratio RBI MPC Meeting Interest rate cut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon