Climate change affects financial system, need regulatory checks: RBI Dy Guv

Since climate change affects both price and financial stability, there is a need for a regulatory response to address the associated risks, said M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Speaking at the International Conference organised by the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS) on November 29, Rao highlighted that the impact of climate change on the financial system and economy depends on their exposure to these risks and the effectiveness of mitigation measures. His speech was released by the RBI on December 4.
Challenges and regulatory role
Rao outlined the challenge faced by regulators to not only establish an enabling ecosystem from a prudential perspective but also act as facilitators for the orderly and sustainable development of the financial system and economy. Mitigating climate change risks requires individual sectoral responses and inter-regulatory coordination, he added.
RBI’s proactive steps
The RBI has initiated several measures to address climate-related financial risks:
More From This Section
A dedicated group within banks has been set up to assess climate change risks and foster sustainable finance.
The RBI conducted a survey covering 34 scheduled commercial banks on climate risk and sustainable finance.
A discussion paper and a framework on green deposits were released to enhance awareness and preparedness.
“RBI has been actively engaging with various stakeholders in the financial sector for integrating climate change risks into traditional risk management frameworks,” Rao said. The central bank is conducting climate scenario analysis to identify balance sheet vulnerabilities, ensuring adequate credit flow for mitigation purposes, and addressing gaps in measuring and managing climate-related financial risks.
Draft disclosure framework
The RBI has also issued a draft disclosure framework on climate-related financial risks for public consultation. Based on the feedback, final guidelines are expected to be issued shortly.
“The intent of the disclosure framework is to prepare regulated entities to identify and build competencies to mitigate climate change risks rather than to restrict lending to specific sectors or industries,” Rao said.
Data gaps and challenges
Rao emphasised that the financial sector lacks comprehensive data to assess climate risks fully. He pointed out the absence of standardised practices among financial institutions to classify loan assets as bad based on climate risk events, limiting the availability of realistic loan loss data for integrating climate risks into traditional risk management models.
“Consequentially, various approximation methods and data sets are being used to estimate loan losses and future expected losses,” he noted.
Need for adaptation finance
Rao highlighted the need to mainstream adaptation finance, which often struggles due to limited funding. Partially bankable and non-bankable projects linked to adaptation typically face challenges in securing credit.
“There is an urgent need to rise above typical corporate social responsibility-linked funding and public investments to develop an ecosystem for adaptation finance,” he said.
Leveraging international climate finance
Rao called for the establishment of a green and sustainable asset repository to showcase successful use cases of green technologies for financial institutions. He also emphasised leveraging international climate finance funds to meet the significant funding requirements for sustainable finance and climate mitigation projects.