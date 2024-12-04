Banking system liquidity surplus touches Rs 1 trillion, shows RBI data

The net banking system liquidity surplus rose to touch Rs 1 trillion on Tuesday, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
Analysts said that the liquidity improved on the back of government spending; however, it is expected to fall into deficit mode soon due to tax outflows. On Monday, the liquidity surplus stood at Rs 89,450 crore.
“The liquidity improved because of government expenditure. In the near term, we have excise tax outflow, advance tax outflow, and GST outflow, because of which the liquidity is expected to be incrementally tighter,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank.
Liquidity conditions, which had been in surplus over the past two months, have tightened recently due to GST outflows, a likely negative balance of payments (BoP) for the quarter, and increased intervention by the RBI in the foreign exchange market.
Foreign exchange market participants said that the RBI conducted buy/sell dollar-rupee swaps worth $3-$5 billion with a tenure of 9-12 months in the forwards market during the previous week, which further aided rupee liquidity.
“The RBI has been conducting buy/sell swaps of 9-12 months' maturity to support the rupee,” said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex. “They have short positions in the NDF market also,” he added.
In a buy/sell swap transaction, the RBI purchases dollars while contracting to sell them at a future date. When the RBI buys dollars, it injects rupee liquidity into the system. On the other hand, the RBI has been selling dollars in the spot market, which has contributed to the liquidity crunch in the past few weeks.
While liquidity in the banking system has turned surplus in the last few weeks, it could go back to deficit again, mainly due to corporate advance tax outflows.
Analysts said to address the liquidity situation, the RBI may consider various measures, including money market operations, like a reduction in banks’ cash reserve ratio (CRR) requirements.
“The upcoming outflow of advance tax collections around mid-month is likely to widen the deficit anew. Hence, authorities might explore available options, including either relying on money market operations or choosing an alternative between a (permanent injection via) CRR cut or buy-sell swaps as a sterilisation tool. We see a little more than even probability of a 25-basis-point cut in the CRR (outside chance of 50 basis points),” said DBS Bank in a note.
Most economists said the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to start cutting rates in February next year. However, the domestic rate-setting panel stands in a tough spot with inflation rising and growth moderating more than expected.
“We expect two repo rate cuts of 25 basis points over February and April, taking the repo rate to 6 per cent. Our real rate maths suggests that this will be a shallow rate-cutting cycle of 50 basis points. But even before that, the RBI may infuse domestic liquidity via a possible 50-basis-point CRR cut on December 6—and over the next few months also bring out a host of other instruments to infuse the necessary liquidity. It's time to act, strategically,” said HSBC in a note.