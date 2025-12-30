Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / RBI to conduct OMO purchase auction worth ₹50,000 crore on January 5

RBI to conduct OMO purchase auction worth ₹50,000 crore on January 5

The RBI will buy government securities worth ₹50,000 crore in an OMO auction on January 5, 2026, as part of four equal tranches announced for late December and January

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said it will conduct an auction of open market operations purchase of government securities worth ₹50,000 crore on January 5, 2026.
 
The central bank said it will purchase government securities of 7.10 per cent GS 2029, 7.95 per cent GS 2032, 7.73 per cent GS 2034, 7.40 per cent GS 2035, 7.41 per cent GS 2036, 8.30 per cent GS 2040, and 7.09 per cent GS 2054, an RBI release said.

What is the RBI’s OMO schedule for these purchases?

The RBI had previously said the OMO operations would be conducted in four equal tranches of ₹50,000 crore each on December 29, January 5, January 12 and January 22.
 

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Finance News open market operations auction

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

