Sensex (0.42%)
69587.25 + 291.11
Nifty (0.44%)
20947.65 + 92.55
Nifty Midcap (0.27%)
44244.20 + 121.30
Nifty Smallcap (-0.11%)
6709.00 -7.50
Nifty Bank (-0.27%)
46885.45 -126.80
Heatmap

Rupee appreciates 2 paise to 83.35 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision later this week

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 10:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The rupee appreciated 2 paise to 83.35 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, amid a bullish trend in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows.
Forex traders said investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision later this week.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened 2 paise higher at 83.35 against the dollar as domestic benchmark indices touched new lifetime peaks.
On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 83.37 against the dollar.
"The RBI's policy, commencing on Tuesday with a decision due on Friday, will be closely monitored," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.
The Reserve Bank is likely to maintain the status quo on the short-term interest rate in its monetary policy review.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to begin its three-day deliberations on December 6. Das would unveil the decision of the six-member MPC on December 8.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.11 per cent lower at 103.93.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.12 per cent to USD 77.29 per barrel.
In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 269.23 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 69,565.25 points. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 79.50 points or 0.38 per cent to 20,934.60 points.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 5,223.51 crore, according to exchange data.

Also Read

Rupee rises 10 paise to 83.13 against US dollar, recovers from all-time low

Rupee appreciates 32 paise to 83.01 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 33 paise to 81.77 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 16 paise to 82.25 against US dollar as it weakens

Rupee recovers from its all-time low to 83.02 against US dollar on Friday

Murky use of private credit funds may invite harsh regulatory scrutiny

Vested expands alternative assets portfolio, adds P2P lending, bonds

No of MFI loans extended by lenders dips in Q2, average ticket sizes grow

'Microfinance loan portfolio stands at Rs 3.76 trn at end of Q2FY24'

FinMin gave Rs 10,000 crore advance for MGNREGS from contingency fund: Govt

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon