Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / News / Rupee depreciates 4 paise to 83.95 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee depreciates 4 paise to 83.95 against US dollar in early trade

A decline in the domestic equity market also contributed to the drop in the local unit, forex traders said

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08 per cent to 101.73 points | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee declined 4 paise to 83.95 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday due to a stronger greenback in global markets and weak domestic manufacturing data.
A decline in the domestic equity market also contributed to the drop in the local unit, forex traders said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 83.94, lower by 3 paise from its previous close before dropping further to 83.95. The unit had settled at 83.91 against the US dollar on Monday.
"The rupee again extended its slide against the US dollar above 83.90 levels, slashing all previous week's gains. With August proving to be a challenging month, the rupee ranked as the second-worst-performing currency in Asia," CR Forex Advisors Managing Director Amit Pabari said.
The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI declining slightly to 57.5 in August and India's economic growth falling to a 15-month low of 6.7 per cent for the June quarter contributed to the drop in the local unit, he said.
Meanwhile, in the domestic equity markets, Sensex declined 78.28 points to 82,481.56 in early trade, while Nifty was down 23.6 points to 25,255.10.

More From This Section

Rupee, Indian rupee

Lenders' deposit shortage could put speed limit on credit-fueled investment

RBI DG Swaminathan Janakiraman

Trigger happy regulator? RBI Dy Guv says action to protect customers

Sanjiv Bajaj, president, Confederation of Indian Industry

Long-term projects should be funded through debt market: Sanjiv Bajaj

PremiumSBI, State Bank Of India

SBI aims for cashflow-based lending to SMEs, says chairman C S Setty

GST council meeting

GST council to discuss report on online gaming taxation, fake registration

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08 per cent to 101.73 points.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, declined 0.31 per cent to $77.28 per barrel in futures trade.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Monday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,735.46 crore, according to exchange data.
"The rupee now finds itself in a delicate balance, caught in a tug-of-war between positive and negative factors. It has been trading within a tight range of 83.70 to 84.05, slipping by around 0.17 per cent in August despite a notable correction in the dollar index," Pabari said.
"The Reserve Bank of India's active intervention has kept the rupee within this narrow band, and as long as the central bank maintains its grip, the rupee is likely to remain stable," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian rupee, Indian bonds market

Rupee falls 3 paise to 83.88 against US dollar during early trade

Indian Rupee

Rupee to decline after US data indicates larger Fed rate cut unlikely

Indian rupee, Indian bonds market

Rupee rises 7 paise to 83.82 against US dollar during early trade

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee appreciates 9 paise to 83.88 against US dollar in early trade

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee falls 2 paise to 83.95 against US dollar in early trade today

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon