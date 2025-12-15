Monday, December 15, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee falls 9 paise to all-time low of 90.58 against dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 9 paise to all-time low of 90.58 against dollar in early trade

Forex traders said rupee is trading with a negative bias as investors are in wait and watch mode and awaiting cues from the India-US trade deal front

money, financial, cash, rupee

On Friday, the rupee had slipped 17 paise to close at an all-time low of 90.49 against the American currency.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rupee depreciated 9 paise to an all-time low of 90.58 against US dollar in early trade on Monday, weighed down by uncertainty over an India-US trade deal and persistent foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said rupee is trading with a negative bias as investors are in wait and watch mode and awaiting cues from the India-US trade deal front.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.53 against the US dollar, then fell further to an all-time intraday low of 90.58 against the greenback, registering a fall of 9 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had slipped 17 paise to close at an all-time low of 90.49 against the American currency.

 

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent lower at 98.35.

Also Read

Stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: Sell off deepens; Sensex slides 390 pts, Nifty near 25,900 in broad-based selling

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Rupee at record low reflects failure of BJP's economic claims: Akhilesh

Rupee

Nepal likely to soon allow Indian notes above ₹100, easing travel, tourism

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee hits new low on weak sentiment amid US trade deal uncertainty

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Rupee hits new low of 90.56/$ on trade deal impasse; near-term pain seen

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 0.52 per cent at USD 61.44 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share benchmark index Sensex was trading 298.86 points lower at 84,968.80, while the Nifty was down 121.40 points at 25,925.55.

Foreign Institutional Investors sold equities worth Rs 1,114.22 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

"FPIs continue to be in selling mode in equity and debt while RBI has been selling dollars to fund their long positions," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Fintech

Fintechs hold steady in changing terrain as unsecured credit business growspremium

Banks, Bank

Banks asked to offer basic services to customers at all branchespremium

Microfinance

Microfinance institutions remain in pain even as green shoots appearpremium

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar | photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Stablecoins can undermine trust in currency, financial system: RBI dy guvpremium

M Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS)

DFS tightens grievance redressal oversight; banks, insurers face rankings

Topics : Rupee Rupee vs dollar Indian rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon