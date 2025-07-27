Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 04:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Savings deposit rates of some PSBs at historic low, says RBI bulletin

Savings deposit rates of some PSBs at historic low, says RBI bulletin

The weighted average domestic term deposit rates for fresh deposits has declined significantly for both PSBs and private sector banks

rbi reserve bank of india

"Currently, the savings deposit rates of some PSBs are prevailing at a historical low, since their de-regulation in 2011," said an article published in the the RBI's July bulletin.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Savings deposit rates of some public sector banks (PSBs) are prevailing at a historical low, since their de-regulation in 2011, according to the latest bulletin of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The weighted average domestic term deposit rates for fresh deposits has declined significantly for both PSBs and private sector banks.

"Currently, the savings deposit rates of some PSBs are prevailing at a historical low, since their de-regulation in 2011," said an article published in the the RBI's July bulletin.

In October, 2011, the RBI had deregulated the savings bank deposit interest rate, and allowed banks to determine the interest rate at their own.

 

The rates on small savings schemes were kept unchanged by the government during the ongoing September quarter.

Also Read

Public sector banks (PSBs) have proposed the Finance Ministry their plan to raise Rs 54,800 crore through Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) and Tier-2 bonds in the current financial year (FY25), 37 per cent more than the Rs 39,880 crore raised in FY24, accord

FinMin pushes PSBs to expand branches amid private sector competitionpremium

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, MTNL

Banks open to MTNL debt restructuring, reject possibility of haircutpremium

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

No major lapses found in gold loan portfolios of PSBs after audit: FM

Several public sector banks are hiring apprentices for the first time through their apprenticeship programmes to improve customer relations in semi-urban and rural areas, amid a gradual decline in the workforce over the years.

FinMin to meet heads of PSBs on Mar 4, to review financial performance

PSB

PSBs strongly capitalised and ready to fuel economic growth: FinMin

The prevailing rates on these instruments are higher than the formula-based rates by 33-118 bps, the article said.

It further said in response to the 100-bps reduction in the policy repo rate since February 2025, banks have adjusted their repo-linked external benchmark-based lending rates downward by 100 bps and marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 10 bps.

Consequently, the weighted average lending rates on fresh and outstanding rupee loans of commercial banks declined 26 bps (domestic banks - 24 bps) and 18 bps (domestic banks - 16 bps), respectively, during February-May 2025.

On the deposit side, the weighted average domestic term deposit rates on fresh and outstanding deposits moderated by 51 bps and 2 bps, respectively, during the same period.

During the current easing cycle (February-May 2025), the decline in weighted average lending rates on both fresh and outstanding rupee loans was higher for PSBs as compared to private sector banks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Fada seeks RBI intervention on private banks delaying auto loan rate cuts

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India

Feb, Apr rate cuts fully transmitted, to help improve growth: RBI Governor

Anuradha Thakur

Centre appoints Anuradha Thakur as director on central board of RBI

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's 7-day VRRR receives significant demand due to reversal of ₹2 trillion

Hiring, Jobs

Setu makes leadership appointments, hires executives from major fintechs

Topics : PSB RBI Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

TCS LayoffStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon