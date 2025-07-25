Friday, July 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Setu makes leadership appointments, hires executives from major fintechs

Setu makes leadership appointments, hires executives from major fintechs

Setu strengthens its leadership team with experienced executives from Razorpay, PhonePe, and other fintech giants to drive growth

Hiring, Jobs

In 2024, Setu appointed former SAP India executive Anand Raisinghani as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Setu, a Pine Labs company, has added executives from major fintech firms to bolster its leadership team.
 
The company appointed Prashanth Nimmagada as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) after serving as Vice President of Engineering at Razorpay.
 
Ramkumar Thirumurthi, who led Razorpay’s neobanking vertical and co-founded Actyv.ai, has joined as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
 
Former product lead for PhonePe’s payment gateway business, Nikhil Ratanpal, has joined the company as Director of Product Development.
 
In January, Pine Labs appointed Vijeth Pandit as Chief Product Officer. He previously served as Senior Director of Product Management at Razorpay for nearly three years.
 

Also Read

B Amrish Rau

Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau may net ₹1,000 crore as firm files for IPO

Pine Labs

Pine Labs plans ₹2,600 cr IPO; Peak XV, PayPal to trim stakespremium

Pine Labs files DRHP with Sebi for IPO; to raise ₹2,600 cr via fresh issue

Pine Labs files DRHP with Sebi for IPO; to raise ₹2,600 cr via fresh issue

Pine labs

Pine Labs CFO Marc Mathenz steps down ahead of $1 billion IPO listing

Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman signals policy aid to fintechs in Pine Labs visit

 
Santosh Subramanian, with leadership experience at Yes Bank and PayU-owned Wibmo, joined the company as Head of Finance.
 
In 2024, Setu appointed former SAP India executive Anand Raisinghani as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
 
Raisinghani took charge earlier this year, succeeding the company’s co-founder Sahil Kini. Kini is currently the CEO of the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub.
 
Setu provides API infrastructure for bill payments, UPI integration, KYC, and digital signatures, and operates as an RBI-licensed NBFC Account Aggregator (AA).
 
“The strengthened leadership team will drive Pine Labs’ Setu’s growth strategy as it continues to support leading banks, fintechs, and enterprises in India to help them build scalable digital financial solutions for India’s evolving API (application programming interfaces)-driven infrastructure ecosystem,” the company said in a statement.

More From This Section

dollars

Forex reserves decline by $1.18 billion to $695.48 billion, shows RBI data

SEBI

Sebi considers easing rules for issuers of non-convertible securities

bank loan, banks

Following repo cut, PSBs reduce rates more than private counterpartspremium

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

Inflation, growth outlook to guide rate cuts, not current CPI data: RBI Guv

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to consider giving Section-8 MFI firms' access to credit bureauspremium

Topics : Pine Labs Fintech sector Hiring jobs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon