Home / Finance / News / February, April rate cuts fully transmitted: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

February, April rate cuts fully transmitted: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra confirms the full transmission of February and April rate cuts, supporting a revival in credit growth. Future rate cuts depend on inflation and growth outlook

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

The transmission of the February and April rate cuts is now complete, validating the central bank’s monetary stance and contributing to a revival in credit growth, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday.
 
While speaking at a banking summit hosted by the Financial Express, he said, “We now have preliminary figures for June credit rates, and we find that for new loans, the rates are lower by at least 50 basis points … within two months of our 50 basis point cut, we are in June, and the whole of the monetary policy transmission has happened. So, all these things will actually help further in improving credit and growth.”
 
 
He reiterated that further rate cuts will depend on the outlook for growth and inflation.
 
Since February of the current year, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee has cut the policy repo rate by 100 basis points. In the June policy, while cutting the rate by 50 bps, the six-member monetary policy committee changed the stance of the policy to neutral from accommodative.
 
Commenting on the stance change, he said, “It does not mean a reversal of the easing policy. There still can be a cut. We have the flexibility to move up, down, or pause. Yes, it does mean that the bar for further easing is higher than it would have been if it was accommodative.” 

“More importantly, I think, you know, rate cuts will depend on the outlook for both growth and inflation rather than the current numbers, something I mentioned even earlier,” he added.
 
Malhotra further stated that the central bank will continue to prioritise price stability while supporting economic growth. He mentioned that maintaining price stability remains the RBI’s primary objective, which is not inconsistent with the goal of supporting growth.
 
“Growth is a prerequisite for financial stability,” he said. He added, “The battle against inflation is won, but the war continues… We never take our eyes off inflation.”
 
RBI projects inflation at 3.7 per cent for the current fiscal year. Headline inflation eased to its lowest level in over six years last month.
 
On banking regulations, the governor said the RBI will work towards simplifying existing rules. A regulatory review cell will be set up to periodically assess the regulatory framework, remove obsolete provisions, and address existing gaps, with the broader aim of enhancing financial stability.

Topics : Sanjay Malhotra RBI RBI rate cut monetary policy

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

