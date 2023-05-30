close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SBI Card plans to raise Rs 3,000 cr from debentures to fund business growth

This fundraising would be done through private placement in one or more tranches over a period of time, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
SBI Card

SBI Card

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

SBI Card on Tuesday said it plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuing debentures to fund business growth.

The decision to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 3,000 crore would be taken in June 5 board meeting, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

This fundraising would be done through private placement in one or more tranches over a period of time, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

What is credit score? Why is it important?

Certificates of deposit issuances jumped three-fold in FY23: RBI data

India's fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24 at risk, warns Nomura

Volume of Rs 500 fake notes detected up 14.6% on-year in FY23, says RBI

Banking fraud cases grow to 13,530 in FY23, amount halved to Rs 30,252 cr

General govt deficit moderated to 9.4% of GDP in 2022-23, says RBI report

Topics : sbi SBI Card Non convertible debentures

First Published: May 30 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

SBI Card plans to raise Rs 3,000 cr from debentures to fund business growth

Image
1 min read

Certificates of deposit issuances jumped three-fold in FY23: RBI data

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

Abrdn likely to sell its 1.66% stake in HDFC Life via block deals: Report

HDFC Life
2 min read

Switched jobs? Consolidate multiple Form 16s accurately

budget
4 min read

India's fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24 at risk, warns Nomura

fiscal deficit, growth, revenue, tax, economy
2 min read

Most Popular

India's fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24 at risk, warns Nomura

fiscal deficit, growth, revenue, tax, economy
2 min read

Volume of bank notes in circulation increased by 4.4% during 2022-23: RBI

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

Volume of Rs 500 fake notes detected up 14.6% on-year in FY23, says RBI

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
2 min read

General govt deficit moderated to 9.4% of GDP in 2022-23, says RBI report

rbi, reserve bank of india
1 min read

Banking fraud cases grow to 13,530 in FY23, amount halved to Rs 30,252 cr

bank frauds, financial scams
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon