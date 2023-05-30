General govt deficit moderated to 9.4% of GDP in 2022-23, says RBI report

The general government deficit and debt moderated to 9.4 per cent and 86.5 per cent of GDP, respectively, in 2022-23 from the peak levels of 13.1 per cent and 89.4 per cent in 2020-21 respectively, the Reserve Bank of India has noted in its annual report for 2022-23.

"While committing to credible fiscal consolidation, the government has led the revival in investment cycle through augmented capital expenditure, recognising its multiplier effects by crowding-in private investment and lifting the economy's growth potential," it said while commenting on government finances.

Going forward, fiscal consolidation will need to be sustained to rebuild policy buffers and ensure debt sustainability, it underlined.

"Continued thrust on digitisation could aid in greater formalisation of the economy and thereby higher tax base, generating the necessary resources to undertake developmental expenditure," it suggested.

--IANS

ans/dpb

Also Read Global central banks extend rate hike push in Nov as inflation soars Sushmita Shukla appointed first VP, COO of Federal Reserve Bank of New York Currencies in limbo amid Labour Day holiday in most Asian markets Banks likely to post robust Q4 numbers; profit may hit record high in FY23 Relief over Credit Suisse deal crumbles as focus shifts to bond risks Volume of bank notes in circulation increased by 4.4% during 2022-23: RBI Bank of Baroda aims at 12-15% credit growth in FY23: Executive director SBI raises $750 mn via bonds on India INX under its $10 bn MTN programme Rs 2,000 currency note withdrawal creating chaos for Indians in Gulf RBI may reduce policy repo rate in fourth quarter of 2024: Oxford Economics