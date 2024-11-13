Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / SBI, HDFC, ICICI remain Domestic Systemically Important Banks in 2024: RBI

SBI, HDFC, ICICI remain Domestic Systemically Important Banks in 2024: RBI

The Central bank said the higher D-SIB surcharge for SBI and HDFC Bank will be applicable from April 01, 2025

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have again been named as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) by the Reserve Bank of India.

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday came out with the list of D-SIBs.

Inclusion in the list requires the lenders to maintain higher Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) in addition to the capital conservation buffer as per the bucket under which it has been classified.

The State Bank of India (SBI) continues to be in bucket 4, which will require the country's largest lender to keep an additional CET1 of 0.80 per cent, as per the list.

 

HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender, continues to be bracketed in bucket 2, under which it will have to maintain a higher CET1 by 0.40 per cent.

The Central bank said the higher D-SIB surcharge for SBI and HDFC Bank will be applicable from April 01, 2025. "Hence, up to March 31, 2025, the D-SIB surcharge applicable to SBI and HDFC Bank will be 0.60 per cent and 0.20 per cent, respectively," it said.

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Sitharaman to meet state FMs for pre-Budget, GST Council meet on Dec 21-22

Ashneer Grover

BharatPe fraud case: HC quashes lookout circular on Ashneer Grover, wife

rupee bond

Rupee hits new intraday low of 84.40 against US dollar on FPI selling

q3 results

Merchandise exports estimated to grow at 1.85% in Oct-Dec: Exim Bank

audit firm, NFRA,

NFRA recommends revising audit standards in line with global norms

ICICI Bank is classified in bucket 1, wherein the second largest private sector lender will have to maintain an additional 0.20 per cent in the CET1 buffers.

The RBI said the classifications are based on data collected from banks as of March 31, 2024.

The RBI had first announced the framework dealing with D-SIBs in 2014 and tagged SBI and ICICI Bank in the list in 2015 and 2016.

In 2017, it added HDFC Bank to the list along with the other two banks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to watch, November 13: Eicher Motors, Nykaa, BSE, RIL, IndiGo, MTNL

PremiumSBI, State Bank Of India

SBI looks to raise Rs 10,000 crore through 15-year infra bonds next week

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to watch, Nov 12: SBI, Britannia, Nykaa, Hindalco, ONGC, IRFC, LIC

SBI, State Bank Of India

SME, agri, corporate may take SBI loan growth past industry average

Photo: Bloomberg

SBI share price muted today after Q2; brokerages maintain target price

Topics : Reserve Bank of India sbi HDFC Bank ICICI Bank RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon