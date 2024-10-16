Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Sebi introduces liquidity window facility for investors in debt securities

Sebi introduces liquidity window facility for investors in debt securities

The liquidity window facility allows investors holding listed debt securities to sell them back to the issuer using a put option on specific dates, ensuring liquidity

SEBI

The window will remain open for three working days and can operate on a monthly or quarterly basis, with notifications sent via SMS or WhatsApp at the start of the financial year. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sebi on Wednesday introduced a liquidity window facility for investors in the debt securities through a stock exchange mechanism.

The liquidity window facility allows investors holding listed debt securities to sell them back to the issuer using a put option on specific dates, ensuring liquidity.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This facility, available from November 1, will be of immense utility to investors, especially retail investors, and can serve to enhance their investment in such debt securities, Sebi said in a circular.

The regulator observed that corporate bonds are seen as illiquid because many institutional investors hold them until maturity, leading to low trading activity. To improve liquidity, especially for retail investors, Sebi introduced a framework where issuers can offer liquidity window facility.

 

Under this, issuers can choose whether to offer this facility for debt securities at the time of issuance. It applies to new issuances of debt securities, either through public offers or private placements.

Sebi said that the facility requires board approval and monitoring by the Stakeholders Relationship Committee (SRC) or an equivalent board-level committee. It must be transparent, objective, and non-discriminatory toward eligible investors.

More From This Section

GST

Ministers' group discusses merger of GST compensation cess into taxes

Dilip Asbe, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)

50 new payment apps keen on joining UPI despite zero MDR: NPCI MD & CEO

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Lending platform Biz2X crosses Rs 9,000 cr mark in loan disbursements

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Money

Rupee pinned near all-time low of 84.07 as regional currencies decline

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Over-reliance on AI poses financial stability risks: RBI Governor Das

The facility will be available for a year after the issuance, and securities under this scheme cannot be re-issued, with such ISINs excluded from regulatory ISIN limits.

Sebi said that issuers may restrict eligibility to either all investors or only retail investors, provided they hold the securities in demat form.

At least 10 per cent of the issue size must be allocated for the liquidity window, with sub-limits capping the number of securities tendered per window; if demand exceeds the limit, acceptance will be proportionate.

The window will remain open for three working days and can operate on a monthly or quarterly basis, with notifications sent via SMS or WhatsApp at the start of the financial year.

Investors can exercise the put option by blocking securities in their demat accounts during trading hours, with the option to modify or withdraw bids. The settlement will occur within four working days, with payments made one day after the window closes, and issuers cannot offer more than a 100-basis-point discount on the valuation plus accrued interest.

Issuers are required to manage the purchased securities within 45 days, either selling them on exchanges or extinguishing them, with any sales replenishing the usage limits for future windows.

Reports on window usage are required to be submitted to stock exchanges within three working days, and issuers must disclose ISIN-wise details, such as outstanding amounts, coupon rates and schedules, on their websites and update stakeholders within 24 hours of changes.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stock Market, Market

BSE tumbles by over 5% after Jefferies downgrade stocks to 'underperform'

SEBI

Sebi decides to make sales proceeds available to FPIs on settlement day

PremiumMutual Funda

MF license aspirant list swells amid bullish industry growth projections

SEBI

Sebi to auction 15 properties on Nov 19 with Rs 11.89 cr reserved price

SEBI

Sebi raises overall position limits for trading members in F&O segment

Topics : SEBI Debt Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon