Shirish Chandra Murmu takes charge as RBI deputy governor for three years

Shirish Chandra Murmu took over as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday for a period of three years, the central bank said. Murmu was an executive director of the RBI before being elevated to the post of deputy governor. He succeeds M Rajeshwar Rao, who completed his term.
As deputy governor, Murmu will look after the Department of Regulation, Communication, Government and Bank Accounts, and Enforcement.