Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / NBFC MUDRA aims to diversify funding base with first-ever bond sale

NBFC MUDRA aims to diversify funding base with first-ever bond sale

The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), is expected to issue its first tranche of 20 billion rupees before the end of the current quarter

bonds

MUDRA may opt for bond tenors ranging from three to seven years to align with its asset profile.

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA), an Indian non-banking finance company set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in 2015, plans to raise up to 50 billion rupees ($563.22 million) through bonds to diversify its funding base, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
 
The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), is expected to issue its first tranche of 20 billion rupees before the end of the current quarter, with the second tranche slated for the last quarter of the financial year, one source said. 
MUDRA may opt for bond tenors ranging from three to seven years to align with its asset profile, though the final structure will be determined closer to the issuance date based on investor preferences, the second source said. 
 
The company, which did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, has received AAA ratings from Care and Icra for its bond issuance. 
"As a wholly owned subsidiary of SIDBI, MUDRA benefits from its operational and managerial support, including representation on its board," Care said in its rating note. 

Also Read

Tata Sons

Tata Sons deregistration: RBI declines comment, says licence still valid

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI to ease risk weights for NBFC infra loans, cut financing costs

Bank, NBFC

NBFCs see minimal relief in borrowing costs despite aggressive rate cutspremium

Kaleidofin Capital

Kaleidofin Capital raises $3 million in debt from Triodos for 3-year tenure

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Non-bank lender Altum Credo raises ₹170 crore in funding led by BII

The ratings reflect strong backing from the Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India through budgetary allocations and policy initiatives, Care added. 
The proposed bond issuance will allow MUDRA to diversify its funding sources beyond regular budgetary support and bank credit lines, enabling more predictable refinancing for lenders serving micro borrowers, the sources said.
MUDRA currently has outstanding loans totaling 79.50 billion rupees from SIDBI and lenders including Bank of India and IDBI Bank, according to Icra. 
SIDBI, which has a strong bond issuance track record, has outstanding bonds worth nearly 1 trillion rupees, Icra data showed.

More From This Section

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani tops Forbes India rich list with $105 billion fortune

RBI

RBI launches four UPI initiatives at Global Fintech Festival 2025

PFRDA Chairman S Ramann

PFRDA to expand NPS coverage to include agri sector and gig workers

RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor warns of rising digital frauds, urges fintechs to build trust

CS Setty, SBI Chairman

Banks like SBI well versed to handle acquisition financing: C S Setty

Topics : NBFC bond market finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon