Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

State Bank of India concludes placement of $250 million green bond

This is part of SBI's $10 billion medium-term note program and was raised through private placement facilitated by the lender's London branch

SBI, state bank of india

Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said that it has successfully placed $250 million senior unsecured green floating rate notes, referred to as ‘Green Notes’, which mature on December 29, 2028.

This is part of SBI’s $10 billion medium-term note program and was raised through private placement facilitated by the lender’s London branch.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The bond, issued on a floating rate of 1.20 per cent above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), was listed on the India International Exchange. S&P gave the Green Notes a ‘BBB-’ rating.

SOFR is a benchmark rate for dollar-denominated derivatives and loans, which replaced the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor.

Commenting on the occasion, Dinesh Khara, Chairman of SBI, said, 'The successful placement is a testimony to SBI’s commitment towards its sustainability objectives in creating a positive impact on the environment. Green banking and sustainability have long been areas of priority. Towards this end, SBI has enunciated its ESG framework earlier this year. Issuance of green bonds is one of the steps towards building up a green portfolio.'

MUFG acted as the sole green note coordinator and placement agent for this placement.

On Wednesday, the lender said it has raised $1 billion through syndicated social loans which will help in catering to the domestic Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) financing market. Out of the $1 billion raised, $250 million was a green shoe.

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

Analysts slash SBI Card's earnings estimates post Q2 result; shares tank 7%

SBI's earnings growth may taper off in the near-term, warn analysts

Bandhan Bank advances in Q3 FY24 increase by 18.6% to Rs 1.6 trn

Net advances of IndusInd Bank rise 20% to Rs 3.26 trillion in Q3 FY24

Bank of Maharashtra slashes home loan rate on new year by 15 bps to 8.35%

Record borrowing by states to widen spread over govt bond yield: Traders

Lower duty for electric vehicles in UK FTA inevitable: Govt to automakers

Topics : State Bank of India employees sbi Green bonds Banking system ESG funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon