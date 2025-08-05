Tax arrears worth ₹54.53 trillion pending as on June 30: Govt tells RS

Total direct and indirect tax arrears stood at over ₹54.53 trillion as of June 30, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, "The total amount of tax arrears pending as on June 2025, under indirect taxes is over ₹7.01 trillion and under direct taxes is over ₹47.52 trillion." Cumulatively, direct and indirect tax arrears stood at ₹54.53 trillion as of June 30.
Of the total indirect tax arrears, over ₹2.66 trillion pertain to those where pending taxes in individual cases is above ₹10 crore as of June 2025.
In case of direct taxes, tax arrears above ₹10 crore as on June 2025 totalled about ₹35.48 trillion.
Further, of the Rs 7.01 trillion pending tax arrears under indirect tax, over ₹3.71 trillion is pending due to litigation at various stages.
Similarly, for direct taxes out of total ₹47.52 trillion arrears due, an amount of over ₹31.26 trillion is pending due to litigation at various stages.
