Home / Finance / News / Tax arrears worth ₹54.53 trillion pending as on June 30: Govt tells RS

Tax arrears worth ₹54.53 trillion pending as on June 30: Govt tells RS

Of the total indirect tax arrears, over ₹2.66 trillion pertain to those where pending taxes in individual cases is above ₹10 crore as of June 2025

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Frid

In case of direct taxes, tax arrears above ₹10 crore as on June 2025 totalled about ₹35.48 trillion.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Total direct and indirect tax arrears stood at over ₹54.53 trillion as of June 30, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, "The total amount of tax arrears pending as on June 2025, under indirect taxes is over ₹7.01 trillion and under direct taxes is over ₹47.52 trillion."  Cumulatively, direct and indirect tax arrears stood at ₹54.53 trillion as of June 30.

Of the total indirect tax arrears, over ₹2.66 trillion pertain to those where pending taxes in individual cases is above ₹10 crore as of June 2025. 

 

In case of direct taxes, tax arrears above ₹10 crore as on June 2025 totalled about ₹35.48 trillion.

Further, of the Rs 7.01 trillion pending tax arrears under indirect tax, over ₹3.71 trillion is pending due to litigation at various stages.

Similarly, for direct taxes out of total ₹47.52 trillion arrears due, an amount of over ₹31.26 trillion is pending due to litigation at various stages. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
