Business Standard
Anuj Tyagi to succeed Ritesh Kumar as MD & CEO of HDFC Ergo from July 1

Tyagi, who currently serves as the deputy MD, joined the company in 2008

Anuj Tyagi (Photo: LinkedIn)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Private sector general insurer HDFC Ergo General Insurance on Monday announced the appointment of Anuj Tyagi as its new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from July 1, 2024.

Tyagi will succeed Ritesh Kumar, who has been the MD & CEO of HDFC Ergo General Insurance since 2008.
According to a company statement, this is in line with the leadership change approved by the board. The company has received all the necessary regulatory approvals for the succession.

Keki M Mistry, Chairman of the Board, said, “The Board wishes to thank Ritesh for his extraordinary leadership over the last 16 years that has left an indelible mark on the company, the brand and its market position. I am also delighted that we have an able leader in Anuj to take on the baton. Anuj has worked closely with Ritesh over these 16 years and has played an important role in reshaping HDFC ERGO into a large tech-first industry leader.”

Tyagi who currently serves as the Deputy MD joined the company in 2008. He has experience of handling several positions during his tenure like reinsurance, underwriting, claims, technology & people functions and sales channels over the last 16 years.

Kumar will join the Board of Management of ERGO International from October 4, 2024 onwards and as the new Deputy Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. He will focus on the growth of Asian markets like China, Thailand and Singapore.

This appointment is subject to administrative approvals and consent of the Supervisory Board of ERGO International.

“While we will miss Ritesh’s guidance, I am excited and grateful to take on this role at such a pivotal time for the industry and company.  As we embrace a future-ready, tech-first approach, I look forward to harnessing innovation to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and channel partners,”  Tyagi said.

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

