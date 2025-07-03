UCO Bank's total business jumps 13% to Rs 5.24 trillion in Q1FY26

UCO Bank on Thursday reported a 13.67 per cent year-on-year growth in its total business, which rose to Rs 5.24 lakh crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to Rs 4.61 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
According to provisional figures disclosed to bourses, total advances stood at Rs 2.25 lakh crore, registering a 16.58 per cent year-on-year increase, while total deposits rose 11.57 per cent to Rs 2.99 lakh crore during the same period.
Domestic advances showed even stronger performance with a nearly 20 per cent year-on-year growth, reaching Rs 2 lakh crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1.67 lakh crore a year ago. Domestic deposits also grew 9.80 per cent to Rs 2.80 lakh crore.
On a sequential basis, total business increased 1.95 per cent from Rs 5.14 lakh crore in Q4FY25, while advances and deposits grew by 2.27 per cent and 1.70 per cent, respectively.
The bank's domestic CASA ratio declined slightly to 36.90 per cent from 38.62 per cent in Q1FY25. The credit-deposit ratio (CD ratio) improved to 75.48 per cent from 72.07 per cent a year earlier.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)