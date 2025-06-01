Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / UPI numbers hit all-time high in May, cross Rs 25 trn for the first time

UPI numbers hit all-time high in May, cross Rs 25 trn for the first time

The previous record was in March 2025, when it clocked 18.3 billion in volume and Rs 24.77 trillion in value

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

Compared to May 2024, this month's IMPS numbers were down 17 per cent in volume but up 6 per cent in value.

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions touched 18.68 billion in volume and Rs 25.14 trillion in value in May 2025, an all-time high for the digital system since it became operational in April 2016.
 
The May numbers were up 4 per cent in volume and 5 per cent in value, compared to 17.89 billion and Rs 23.95 trillion in April, showed National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data on Sunday. The transaction volume also reflects a 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, while the value was up 23 per cent. The previous record was in March 2025, when it clocked 18.3 billion in volume and Rs 24.77 trillion in value.
 
 
The number of daily transactions also increased from 596 million in April to 602 million in May, leading to a rise in value from Rs 79,831 crore in April to Rs 81,106 crore in May. 
 
There were 464 million Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions in May, up 3 per cent from 449 million in April. IMPS transactions also climbed 3 per cent in value terms from Rs 6.22 trillion last month to Rs 6.41 trillion in May. These figures were at 462 million and Rs 6.67 trillion in March.

Also Read

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI transactions rebound in May with 18.68 bn payments; 33% yearly surge

Currency in circulation increases 17% in FY19 to Rs 21.1 trillion: RBI

Key financial changes in June 2025: Aadhaar, UPI, FD rates & more

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI's contribution to payments ecosystem volume grows to 83.4% in FY25

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

Almost-universal UPI usability in 15-29 age group in India, finds survey

UPI

Why your UPI app may soon restrict balance and account info requests

 
Compared to May 2024, this month's IMPS numbers were down 17 per cent in volume but up 6 per cent in value. The number of daily transactions dipped marginally from 14.98 million to 14.96 million between April and May this year, leading to a drop in daily value from Rs 20,722 crore to Rs 20,673 crore.
 
On the other hand, the number of FASTag transactions increased by 5 per cent to 404 million in volume during the month under review versus 383 million in April. The value also rose 4 per cent to Rs 7,087 crore, compared to Rs 6,801 crore in April. In March, these were recorded at 379 million and Rs 6,800 crore, respectively.
 
The May FASTag numbers marked a 16 per cent rise in volume and a 20 per cent increase in value versus the same month in 2024. The number of daily transactions increased from 12.75 million to 13.05 million, raising the value from Rs 227 crore to around Rs 229 crore during the same period.
 
During the month under review, the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) also rose 11 per cent to 105 million transactions, up from 95 million in April. The value of transactions during May was Rs 28,703 crore, up 8 per cent compared to Rs 26,618 crore in April. The number of daily transactions stood at 3.37 million in volume and Rs 926 crore in value, up from 3.18 million and Rs 887 crore in April. AePS saw a 16 per cent increase in volume and a 23 per cent rise in value compared to May 2024.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI imposed penalties on 353 banks, other regulated entities in FY25

Premiumgold loan

Draft gold loan norms: FinMin seeks exemption for small-ticket borrowers

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Govt to buyback ₹25,000 crore in bonds via RBI auction on June 5

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Bank credit growth slows to 6.7% in first half of April, shows RBI data

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's LRS review to align with wider economic, geopolitical conditions

Topics : UPI UPI transactions Universal Payment Interface

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon