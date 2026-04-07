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Home / Finance / News / UPI QRs grow 15% in 2025 as merchant adoption expands: Worldline report

UPI QRs grow 15% in 2025 as merchant adoption expands: Worldline report

Growth in QR codes and transaction volumes underscores rising merchant adoption and expanding digital payments ecosystem across India

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, UPI Payment

The average ticket size for UPI in 2025 was recorded at ₹1,314 as compared to ₹1,437 in 2024

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

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UPI QRs grew 15 per cent in 2025 to 731.38 million from 633.44 million in the previous year, becoming a driving force of merchant digital acceptance in the country for the real-time payments system, data from a report shows.
 
The growth in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Quick Response (QRs) comes at a time when the system has recorded a 33 per cent growth in the volume of transactions to 228.5 billion in 2025 from 172.2 billion transactions in 2024, a Worldline report noted.
 
In comparison, point-of-sale (POS) terminals grew 15 per cent to 11.48 million in 2025 as compared to 10 million in the previous year.
 
 
What do ticket sizes reveal about payment behaviour?
 
The average ticket size for UPI in 2025 was recorded at ₹1,314 as compared to ₹1,437 in 2024. Meanwhile, the average ticket size of credit cards and debit cards was recorded at ₹4,150 and ₹3,360 respectively. 
 

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Topics : UPI UPI transactions digital payment Digital Payments

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

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