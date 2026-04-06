West Asia conflict now a systemic tremor, not just security concern: FM

The escalation of the West Asia conflict has evolved from a regional security concern into a systemic tremor, threatening the vital arteries of global energy and hardening the lines of a new, multipolar world order, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

Speaking at the golden jubilee function of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, Sitharaman said, “This current year is even more challenging as we move from a landscape of 'shocks' to one of 'permanent volatility’.” The FM highlighted how the post-Cold War acronym VUCA had found its most unsettling relevance in the last decade. “It is what it is: a world of Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity, all at once.”

Responding to a question from Sabyasachi Kar, director of the Institute of Economic Growth, about the budgeting process amid a perpetual shocks scenario, Sitharaman said that the government has created adequate fertiliser stocks to meet the requirements of the Kharif season. However, she said that while the tendering process for the Rabi crop should start now, the challenge was “at what price”.

“It is not the quantity which is worrying me, because there's also a lot of excess buying. People are hoarding. The supplier is unclear, even if you found one. Many of the insurance companies have now refused to insure those shipping lines which come through some parts,” the FM said, as she mentioned the recent diversion of the India-bound Iranian crude oil ship to China. She said, “The gas-carrying huge tankers like ships are destined to one port of call, but they are diverted at the last minute. These are not things which you anticipate.”

Talking about India’s public finance policy and debt management, Sitharaman said that prudent fiscal policy is not just about austerity or cutting back expenditure, but also spending resources efficiently and transparently. She said that fiscal prudence was much more important than initially thought amid trade fragmentation that has introduced severe uncertainty into global supply chains.

At a time when many countries have high debt and deficits, the FM said, “India has fiscal space, room to maintain our capex programme, room for the RBI to cut rates, and room to offer targeted support to affected sectors. This is the dividend of a decade of fiscal prudence and discipline.”

The FM also talked about how broadening the tax base takes a lot of effort, while stressing that TDS (tax deducted at source) was to see whether those incurring big expenditures were tax assessees at all. “I'm not really waiting for the revenue which comes out of TDS. I'm waiting for them to say, look, I paid a TDS, but here's my tax assessment… I'm more looking at it giving relief for people who are repeatedly in the low end of the tax-paying structure.”

Sitharaman also exhorted states to raise money in ways that are fair, growth-compatible, macroeconomically useful, and practically enforceable.

She said that states need to view Niti Aayog’s Fiscal Health Index evaluation not as an external imposition, but as a mirror, a transparent, evidence-based reflection of their fiscal health.

Highlighting the just-in-time release of funds by the Centre, the FM said that the timing of public expenditure is itself a macroeconomic instrument.

“Under PM Modi, we have credibly changed the course of the fiscal policy from consumption-led deficits, which was marked during the era before 2014, to productive investment-led consolidation. It's a distinct change in the character of how public finance is managed,” she added.