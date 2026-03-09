Crude surge from West Asia conflict may disrupt RBI's 'Goldilocks' run

The raging war in West Asia may alter the narrative.

The central bank is increasingly seen to walk a macroeconomic tightrope, balancing looming inflationary pressures against intensifying growth headwinds triggered by the surge in crude oil prices, which topped $100/bbl on Monday.

Market participants remain sharply divided on whether the lower-for-longer narrative would hold. Since December 2024, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee reduced the policy rate by 125 bps to 5.25 per cent. The MPC had indicated that the interest rate may not rise in the near future.

“The (RBI) Governor opined in a recent interview that rates are likely to be around this level or lower for a long time. He did, however, qualify that this was barring any shocks,” said Suyash Choudhary, chief investment officer, fixed income, Bandhan AMC.

“While too soon to tell on durability, the ongoing geopolitical developments can easily be classified as a major shock. Both the starting point for this, as well as the potential intensity, can alter monetary policy expectations going forward,” Choudhary said in a note.

The primary concern for the central bank hinges on the trajectory of global crude oil prices and the potential for supply-chain breakdowns.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said the possibility of a sooner-than-expected rate hike cannot be ruled out if inflation climbs at a faster clip.

“As of now, it does not appear to be on the cards, but depending on how things evolve, the RBI will decide,” Sabnavis said. “The crux is the length of the war and the oil economy, as it is not just prices but quantity that matter.”

In its February monetary policy review, the Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent and retained its “neutral” policy stance, signalling a wait-and-watch approach.

Some experts said that a cautious, data-dependent approach is likely to dominate the domestic rate-setting panel’s near-term strategy.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said the duration of the conflict and its ultimate repercussions on crude oil prices and domestic inflation remain largely unknown.

“It may be prudent to remain in a wait-and-watch mode and reassess the evolving situation in each policy meeting,” Nayar said. She added that an early resolution to the conflict could trigger a plunge in crude prices, which would once again make “lower for longer” the baseline scenario.

Some economists argued that maintaining the current pause in policy rates is justified given the immediate risks to economic growth and the presence of structural domestic buffers that could help contain inflation.

Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank , expects the central bank to look through the initial supply shock to protect the broader economy.

“As a spike in crude oil prices negatively impacts growth, increasing policy rates would only add to the downside risk to growth,” Sen Gupta said, adding that the RBI is expected to keep rates unchanged and ensure domestic liquidity remains ample.

She further said that headline inflation is insulated in the immediate term, provided retail petrol and diesel prices are not revised upwards. “Inflation for now is not expected to be significantly impacted,” Sen Gupta said. “The first shock absorbers of a rise in crude oil prices will be the oil marketing companies (OMCs) and the Government of India.”

The central bank would reassess its growth and inflation projections in the next policy review in April following the release of the new series last month.