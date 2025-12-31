Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 55% took loans to shop online, 52% to order food in 2025: Survey

55% took loans to shop online, 52% to order food in 2025: Survey

emand surged most strongly across cities such as Coimbatore, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, Jaipur and Nagpur

Indian lenders, Technology, Digital loans, Banking Industry

Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty

BS Web Team NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s credit story in 2025 is no longer just about meeting emergencies—it is increasingly about upgrading lifestyles, improving homes and funding aspirations. At least, 55% of personal loan users spent on online shopping in 2025, while 52% ordered food digitally, show insights from Moneyview's latest survey.
 
 Nearly 40% used mobile banking and fintech apps, underlining a broader move toward app-led financial behaviour. Moneyview show a decisive behavioural shift, with borrowers across 700+ districts using personal credit.
 
Tier-II cities lead the credit adoption curve
 
Cities such as Coimbatore, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, Jaipur and Nagpur recorded the fastest growth in digital credit demand, reflecting smartphone penetration, improving income visibility and growing trust in digital lenders.
 
 
These markets are increasingly displaying metro-like credit maturity, with borrowers using loans not just for healthcare or household needs, but also for mobility upgrades, home improvements, education and milestone events—categories that saw the fastest growth in 2025.

Also Read

Top run-scorers in Tests in 2025

Gill to Brook: Check the full list of top run-scorers in Tests in 2025

Supreme Court, SC

Governors' powers to stray dogs: Supreme Court's defining calls of 2025

Health Insurance Policy

Year-ender: The big insurance shifts of 2025 and what they mean for 2026

Full list of top run-getters in ODIs in 2025

Root to Kohli: Check the full list of top run scorers in ODIs in 2025

Real estate

Mumbai registrations hit 14-year high in 2025, ₹1-2 cr homes drive sales

 
From survival to progress-led borrowing
 
While healthcare and household expenses remained steady borrowing triggers, Moneyview’s data shows a clear acceleration in “progress-led” borrowing. 
 
Digital consumption and credit now move together
 
Credit usage is increasingly intertwined with digital habits. More than half of borrowers actively used loan funds for e-commerce and food delivery, while fintech and mobile banking usage surged across cohorts. AI-led onboarding, mobile-first interfaces and real-time decisioning have become the default experience, especially among younger and first-time borrowers.
 
Gender differences shape borrowing decisions
 
The survey also highlights how borrowing decisions differ across genders. Family input remained a key influence for women borrowers (27%), while men (21%) were more likely to consult friends, colleagues or financial advisors before taking credit. 

More From This Section

funds, mutual fund, investors

Sector, thematic funds 2026 outlook: Avoid over-allocation, chasing returnspremium

transfer pricing provisions, associated enterprise definition, draft Income Tax Bill 2025, beneficial ownership tax rule, intra-group transactions India, house property income taxation, pre-construction interest deduction, Income Tax Act associated e

Cash rules tightening from April 2026? Government clarifies viral post

Bank holiday on New Year Day on January 1, 2026

Are banks open or closed on New Year's Day, Jan 1? Here's state-wise update

Real estate

Fewer flats sold? Home sales dip 5% in 2025, but transaction values up 11%

aggressive hybrid funds, mutual funds, equity, debt, retirement planning, long-term goals, investment strategy, portfolio stability, systematic withdrawal plans, moderate risk investors

Midcap funds outlook for 2026 hinges on earnings rebound, rate supportpremium

Topics : year ender 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayE to E Transportation IPO Allotment Top IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertIs Bank Holiday on 1 Jan 2026Tech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon