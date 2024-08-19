58% of blue-collar workers earn under Rs 20,000 monthly: Pay split here

Are you curious about how much blue-collar workers in India earn? A recent report shows that a majority of blue-collar jobs in the country offer salaries that struggle to cover basic needs like housing, healthcare, and education.

Blue-collar jobs typically involve manual labour, factory work, or any type of job that doesn’t take place in an office setting. These jobs can range from construction and manufacturing to maintenance and mining. Traditionally, blue-collar workers were seen as less educated and lower-skilled, but that image is changing. Today, many blue-collar roles require specialised training and technical skills.

Blue-collar income

According to a report by WorkIndia, a tech-enabled blue-collar recruitment platform, over 57.63% of blue-collar jobs in India pay Rs 20,000 or less per month. This figure suggests that a large number of workers earn close to the minimum wage, leaving them with little to no financial cushion.

Here's the salary breakdown for blue-collar workers:

Below Rs 20,000 per month: This bracket encompasses 57.63% of blue-collar jobs

Rs 20,000-40,000 per month: Around 29.34% of blue-collar jobs fall into this category. Workers in this range may experience a slight improvement in financial security, but it’s still far from enough to live comfortably. While necessities might be covered, there’s often little left for savings or investments.

Rs 40,000-60,000 per month: Only 10.71% of blue-collar jobs offer salaries in this range. These jobs typically require specialised skills or significant experience. Although they offer better pay, such positions are limited, making it difficult for many workers to achieve upward mobility.

Above Rs 60,000 per month: A mere 2.31% of blue-collar jobs pay more than Rs 60,000 per month. These roles are often highly specialised or involve substantial responsibilities, making them accessible to only a select few.

High-paying blue-collar roles

Despite the overall low wages in the blue-collar sector, some roles do offer better compensation. According to the report, several positions where workers can earn more than Rs 40,000 per month are:

Field sales: Leading the list, 33.84% of field sales roles offer salaries above Rs 40,000 per month.

Back office jobs: Closely following, 33.10% of back office roles also pay more than Rs 40,000, which include administrative tasks that keep businesses running smoothly.

Tele-calling positions: In tele-calling, 26.57% of jobs offer salaries over Rs 40,000. This role, though often considered entry-level, can provide higher earnings, especially in sectors like insurance and finance.

Accounting roles: Accounting jobs also fare well, with 24.71% of positions offering salaries above Rs 40,000, driven by the need for precise financial management.

Business development: Business development roles, important for company growth, see 21.73% of positions in the higher salary bracket.

Skilled cooks and receptionists: Skilled cooks and receptionists have a percentage earning above Rs 40,000, with 21.22% and 17.60% of these positions, respectively, falling into this category.

Delivery jobs: On the lower end, only 16.23% of delivery roles offer salaries above Rs 40,000.

Moving abroad for better pay

Given the low wages in India, many skilled blue-collar workers are looking abroad for better opportunities. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) remains the largest hub, with around 3.4 million Indian migrant workers. Other popular destinations include Saudi Arabia (2.6 million), Kuwait (1 million), Qatar (750,000), and Oman (700,000), according to a report by blue-collar worker marketplace Huntr.

A significant portion of these migrant workers, particularly those aged 18 to 30, are willing to take on labour-intensive jobs such as construction, factory work, and domestic help in pursuit of better pay and improved living conditions, even if it means moving away from home.