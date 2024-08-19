Business Standard
LIC agents income varies widely across India; Andaman tops list with 20,446

LIC agents income varies widely across India; Andaman tops list with 20,446

In terms of the number of agents, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has the lowest number of agents at 273 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

A recent report from the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to the Finance Ministry has revealed average monthly income of LIC agents across different states and union territories in India.
 
The data shows that LIC agents in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands earn the highest average monthly income at Rs 20,446, despite having the lowest number of agents at just 273. Agents in Himachal Pradesh earn the lowest average monthly income of Rs 10,328, with a total of 12,731 agents in the state.

Among the other states, Uttar Pradesh leads with the highest number of LIC agents at over 1.84 lakh, earning an average monthly income of Rs 11,887. Maharashtra follows with more than 1.61 lakh agents, who earn an average of Rs 14,931 per month. West Bengal ranks third with 1,19,975 agents, earning an average of Rs 13,512 monthly.
 
In Tamil Nadu, there were 87,347 agents with an average monthly income of Rs 13,444, while in Karnataka there were 81,674 agents with income of Rs 13,265. In Rajasthan, there were 75,310 agents with income of Rs 13,960 a month.

The National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi reported 40,469 agents with an average monthly income of Rs 15,169, placing it among the higher-earning regions.

Nationwide, LIC has a total of 13,90,920 agents, showcasing the company's extensive network across the country. 
 
How to become LIC agent
 
Eligibility criteria 

Educational qualification: You must have passed at least the 10th standard. 
 
Age requirement: You should be at least 18 years old.
 
Steps to become LIC agent
 
Contact your nearest LIC branch office and meet the development officer.  
 
The Branch Manager (I/C) will conduct an interview, and if found suitable, you will be sent to training at Divisional/Agency Training centre.  
 
The training is for 25 hours and covers all aspects of Life Insurance Business. After successful completion of training you will have to appear for pre recruitment examination conducted by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).  
 
After successful completion of the examination you will be provided an appointment letter and identity card to work as an insurance agent.  
 
You will be appointed as an agent by the branch office and you will be a part of the team under your Development Officer.  
 
The Development Officer will impart you field training and other valuable inputs which will help you in the marketplace.

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

